Kolkata: Unattended bag at RG Kar hospital sparks panic amid doctors' protests

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri search for their stolen CD in 'hilarious laugh-riot'

A day before Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders’ release, makers take big decision; film to release in...

Wetland virus in China: Know causes, symptoms and more about this new tick-borne virus

Health

Wetland virus in China: Know causes, symptoms and more about this new tick-borne virus

The Wetland Virus is primarily spread through the bite of infected ticks, making it a vector-borne disease, similar to Lyme disease and tick-borne encephalitis.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 03:57 PM IST

Wetland virus in China: Know causes, symptoms and more about this new tick-borne virus
As health officials and researchers in China raise concerns over a new tick-borne virus, known as the Wetland Virus, the need for increased vigilance is paramount. The emergence of this virus highlights the ongoing threat posed by vector-borne diseases, especially those transmitted through ticks. Here’s a comprehensive look at what you need to know about the Wetland Virus, from its causes to how you can protect yourself.

Wetland Virus: Causes

The Wetland Virus is primarily spread through the bite of infected ticks, making it a vector-borne disease, similar to Lyme disease and tick-borne encephalitis. Ticks are blood-feeding arachnids that can carry various pathogens. In this case, it is speculated that ticks inhabiting wetland areas are the main carriers, which led to the virus being named after such environments. When humans come into contact with these ticks, often during outdoor activities, they risk contracting the virus.

Wetland Virus: Symotoms

While research is still ongoing to fully understand the Wetland Virus, some early symptoms have been observed in affected individuals. These symptoms include:

Fever: A hallmark of many viral infections, often accompanied by chills.
Fatigue: Unusual tiredness or weakness that could be an early indicator.
Headache: Persistent headaches have been reported.
Body Aches: Muscle and joint pain may develop as the virus progresses.
Rash: Some cases involve a rash, which is common in other tick-borne diseases.
More severe symptoms may arise if the infection is left untreated, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis and medical intervention.

Wetland Virus: Prevention and Protection

Preventing tick bites is the most effective way to avoid the Wetland Virus. Health experts recommend the following preventive measures:

Wear Protective Clothing: Long sleeves, pants, and fully covered shoes are essential when spending time in wooded, grassy, or wetland areas.
Use Insect Repellent: Apply a repellent containing DEET or other proven tick deterrents to skin and clothing.
Check for Ticks: After outdoor activities, conduct a thorough body check to detect and remove any ticks immediately.

 

 

