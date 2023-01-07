Weight loss: Morning herbal tea that can help reduce belly fat

As you may already be aware if you're attempting to reduce weight, belly fat is the hardest to get rid of. The fat in your belly is too stubborn to disappear, even though you could be losing fat from other areas of your body like your arms and face. Visceral fat, which the uninitiated may not be familiar with, is the fat surrounding the abdomen that is necessary to protect the organs but that, in excess, can be harmful to your health.

These 5 herbal teas could aid with belly fat reduction:

1. Green tea:

Green tea which is rich in catechins is a favourite among fitness enthusiasts because it boosts metabolism and burns adipose tissues, which causes fat cells, particularly those in the belly, to release their stored fat.

2. White tea:

White tea helps use released fat to provide energy for functioning in addition to preventing the formation of new fat cells. Additionally, it shields the skin from solar damage, which slows down ageing and cell deterioration.

3. Black tea:

According to Italian experts, drinking black tea regularly enhances cardiovascular health and keeps the heart healthy by enhancing blood flow and blood valve dilation; however, adding milk to it would negate these advantages.

4. Peppermint tea:

Drinking peppermint tea several times a day is safe. All through the day, one can sip peppermint tea. Since peppermint tea is naturally devoid of caffeine, it won't keep a person up at night. In addition to aiding in weight loss, peppermint tea also eases heartburn, enhances skin tone, promotes sleep, and boosts fullness.

5. Oolong tea:

Chinese herbal tea oolong has a reputation for helping people lose weight. According to experts, regularly drinking oolong tea helps lower a person's body's cholesterol levels. Reducing internal hunger also aids in the treatment of obesity.