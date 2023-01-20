Weight loss: Green tea or protein shake, which makes you lose weight?

Representational image

We all know that our diet plays an important role in weight loss. If you do not pay attention to your diet, then there is no benefit of exercising in such a situation. Normally we all want to increase our protein intake during weight loss and hence consume protein shakes. At the same time, some people consider green tea very good for weight loss. It is possible that you are often in the same dilemma as to which protein shake or green tea you should consume for weight loss.

Surely both these drinks are very healthy. But when it comes to choosing one among them, it becomes quite tricky. So, in this article, know which is better for weight loss.

Benefits of Protein

It is very important to have the right amount of protein in the diet. It is one of the important macronutrients, which not only helps in weight loss but also aids in muscle buildup and tissue repair. When you consume protein, the body uses almost twice as many calories to digest it. This is the reason that by consuming enough protein, the fat stored in your body also gradually reduces. For example, one serving of chicken provides about 7 grams of protein. But when you eat it, the body needs double the calories to digest it. In this way, the stored glucose in the body is also utilized. Protein helps in giving shape to the body. If you reduce your intake of protein (drink high-calorie protein shakes), it can make your body look tired.

Benefits of green tea

Green tea has been considered a metabolic booster. Which means that if green tea is consumed regularly, the body's metabolism starts working better and it also helps in weight loss. It is antioxidant-rich and also improves your digestion. Its content also helps in dealing with muscle pain and fatigue. Also, its calorie count is also very less.

Which is better for weight loss

Now the question arises that which one should be consumed for weight loss, protein shake or green tea. So let us tell you that both these are different drinks and work on the body in different ways. Weight cannot be reduced just by drinking a protein shake or just by consuming green tea. If you take protein in the right amount and at the right time, it helps in weight loss. Too much protein shake can also cause weight gain. Similarly, if you are on a protein-rich diet or a calorie-deficient diet, then one to two cups of green tea can be consumed in a day. It would be better that you first meet a dietician to get good results and consume both of them only on his advice.