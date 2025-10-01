Weight-loss drug Ozempic approved for use in India: Benefits, risks, price, and all you need to know about

Chef Vikas Khanna swears by breakfast, even at 5 a.m.; nutritionist reveals why it’s a power habit
HEALTH
India’s CDSCO has approved Ozempic (semaglutide) for adults with type 2 diabetes. The once-weekly injection improves blood sugar, aids weight loss, and reduces heart risks. Side effects include nausea, pancreatitis, and kidney issues. Pricing is expected at Rs17k –26k monthly until generics arrive.
In a major development for diabetes and weight loss management, India’s drug regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has approved Ozempic (semaglutide) for use in adults with type 2 diabetes. This means Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk’s once-a-week injection will now be available in India on a doctor’s prescription, a significant step in a country often called the 'diabetes capital of the world.'
Ozempic is the brand name for semaglutide, a medicine that helps regulate blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. First approved by the US FDA in 2017, it belongs to the class of GLP-1 receptor agonists and also supports weight management.
India is home to one of the largest populations of people with diabetes and obesity. Experts believe that access to advanced treatments like Ozempic will improve healthcare outcomes. Adding to the significance, Novo Nordisk’s patent for semaglutide expires in March 2026, paving the way for generic versions and making the drug more affordable in the near future.
Ozempic mimics the action of the natural hormone GLP-1. It:
While effective, Ozempic carries risks:
Ozempic has gained attention globally due to endorsements by celebrities like Elon Musk and Rebel Wilson. While many highlight its role in weight loss, experts caution against casual use without medical guidance.
The official Indian pricing of Ozempic is yet to be confirmed. However, according to a Hindustan Times report, its weight-loss version Wegovy may cost Rs 17,000-26,000 per month, depending on dosage, while rival drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is priced at Rs 14,000-17,500. Prices may vary by city, pharmacy, and packaging, and are expected to drop after generics launch post-2026.
Ozempic’s approval in India marks a new era in diabetes and weight management. While its benefits are significant, potential side effects highlight the need for doctor supervision and careful use. With generics on the horizon, this breakthrough treatment may soon become more accessible for millions of Indians.