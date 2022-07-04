Weight gain, harmful bacteria: Know how chocolate is hazardous for your health

Pixabay

Chocolates represent a sign of happiness and joy. Whether it is a child or an adult everyone eats chocolate. People now gift chocolates on happy occasions, chocolates are being sweetened. But it has some negative side effects too. Eating chocolate in excessive quantities can prove to be dangerous for health. It may sound strange to you, but it is completely true. Chocolate should be eaten only in a certain amount. A chocolate addiction can cause serious trouble for you.

Study provided by ‘Live Strong’

According to a report of 'Live Strong', eating chocolate in excess can cause much damage to our bodies. Eating chocolate can cause allergies. In the 'Journal of Food Protection Report' of 2017, detailed information was shared about the allergy caused by chocolate. Those who are suffering from the problem of allergies should eat less amount of chocolate. Chocolate can also contain toxins. It has high cadmium and nickel which get stored in your body, and cause damage to your body.

Contain harmful bacteria

Antigen contamination is one of the biggest risks of chocolate production. Bacterial contamination was found in 25% of chocolate samples tested during a study published in a 2015 article in the journal Food Control. These bacteria can be very dangerous to health. Heartburn can also be caused due to chocolate. According to the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, chocolate reduces the pressure of the oesophageal sphincter, which can lead to this problem.

Chocolate can increase weight

If you want to reduce your weight you should stay away from chocolate. A research in March 2015 revealed a connection between eating chocolate and gaining weight. Researchers surveyed postmenopausal women over a period of three years. The results showed that women who consumed more chocolate were more likely to gain weight.