'We are fighting and winning!': India's COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 64.51 percent, Health Minister shares update

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that the national recovery rate of coronavirus has improved to 64.51%.

He further stated that out of the total cases, so far 9,88,029 people have been cured.

The Union Minister informed us that the total number of active cases in the country stands at 5,09,447 and "we are fighting and winning!" he added.

This information was shared by the Minister on Twitter today.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count on this day crossed the 15.31 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 34,100-mark as well.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 768 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike. Two days earlier, India had recorded the highest-single day spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with a record of 49,931 new cases in 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 3,91,440 positive cases of COVID-19 infection and 14,165 deaths.

A total of 4,08,855 samples was tested for COVID-19 across the country on July 28, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Wednesday.

This, according to the MoHFW, is a result of the coordinated efforts of the Union and various State and Union Territory governments push to increase the testing for the infection in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday had said that efforts are being made to ramp up the testing capacity in the country to conduct up to 10 lakh COVID-19 tests per day.

(With agency inputs)