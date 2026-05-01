Was Bhagwant Mann drunk in Assembly? Swati Maliwal accuses Punjab CM of insulting 'temple of democracy'; shares video

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has come under fire after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday accused him of arriving “drunk” at the legislative assembly. In a social media post on X, Maliwal shared a clip featuring Mann addressing the assembly, demanding that Mann undergo an “alcohol test” and, if found guilty, be removed from the post of chief minister.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has come under fire after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday accused him of arriving “drunk” at the legislative assembly. In a social media post on X, Maliwal shared a clip featuring Mann addressing the assembly, demanding that Mann undergo an “alcohol test” and, if found guilty, be removed from the post of chief minister.

BJP MP accuses Bhagwant Mann of arriving drunk in the Legislative Assembly

"Today, once again, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has arrived at the temple of democracy, the Punjab Legislative Assembly, completely intoxicated with alcohol," Swati Maliwal said on X.

She further alleged, "This man goes to the Gurdwara Sahib after drinking, goes to the temple after drinking, used to come to the Lok Sabha after drinking, goes to government meetings after drinking, and drank so much abroad that he was deplaned. Before the elections, he had placed his hand on his mother's head and declared that he would never drink alcohol again. The CM of a sensitive border state like Punjab stays intoxicated all the time... signs files while under the influence. What shamelessness."

"How can a man who is only ever away from alcohol during sleep possibly run Punjab? CM Mann should undergo an alcohol test, and if found guilty, he should be removed from the CM position," she added.

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