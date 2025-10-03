Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40

Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistani players | WATCH

Festive boost! Navratri sales skyrocket, see HIGHEST record in over 10 years, know which sectors were big hit

Meet boAt's new CEO Gaurav Nayyar, who worked as COO at Aman Gupta's company, his salary hits new high, will now earn...

At least 9 dead, several injured after a bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar, here's what we know so far

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan takes biggest paycheck of Rs..., here's how much Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf receive

Meet 19-year-old law student, who turned to entrepreneurship with homegrown bakery, earned Rs 400000 in only 6 months by…, her name is…

Will India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Women's Cricket World Cup? BCCI breaks silence

Patriot teaser: Mohanlal, Mammootty reunite after 17 years; Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara also star in espionage thriller

Nita Ambani's ethnic fashion rules at Falguni Pathak's Navratri Dandiya night, pics go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40

Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40

Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistani players | WATCH

Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistan

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan hint at 'person' targeting Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with…: 'Someone else's insecurity...'

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun hint at 'person' targeting Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeHealth

HEALTH

Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40

To boost longevity and heart health, cardiologists recommend quitting five habits before 40: smoking, excessive alcohol, poor sleep, a sedentary lifestyle, and an unhealthy diet. Making these changes can dramatically reduce the risk of heart disease and improve overall well-being.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    As we approach middle age, our health becomes increasingly importantespecially when it comes to the heart. Cardiologists emphasise that certain lifestyle habits can significantly impact longevity and quality of life. Quitting these habits before you hit 40 can set the stage for a healthier, longer life. Here are five habits you should seriously consider leaving behind.

    Smoking

    Smoking is one of the leading causes of heart disease and stroke worldwide. The harmful chemicals in cigarettes damage the lining of your arteries, raise blood pressure, and reduce oxygen in your blood. Cardiologists agree that quitting smoking, even later in life, can lead to dramatic improvements in heart health, but the earlier you quit, the better. By stopping before 40, you significantly reduce your risk of heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems.

    Excessive alcohol consumption

    While moderate alcohol intake might have some cardiovascular benefits, excessive drinking can have the opposite effect. Drinking too much alcohol raises blood pressure, contributes to irregular heartbeats, and can weaken the heart muscle. Long-term heavy drinking also increases the risk of liver disease and other health complications. Moderation or abstinence from alcohol is key to protecting your heart and extending your life.

    Poor sleep habits

    Chronic sleep deprivation or poor-quality sleep is often overlooked but is a serious risk factor for heart disease. Lack of sleep increases inflammation, blood pressure, and stress hormone levels, all of which can harm your cardiovascular system. Establishing a consistent sleep schedule and prioritising good sleep hygiene before 40 helps maintain your heart health and overall well-being.

    ALSO READ: Weight-loss drug Ozempic approved for use in India: Benefits, risks, price, and all you need to know about

    Inactive lifestyle

    A lack of physical activity contributes to obesity, high blood pressure, and elevated cholesterol, major risk factors for heart disease. Cardiologists recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week. Regular movement strengthens your heart, improves circulation, and helps maintain a healthy weight. Starting an exercise routine before 40 makes it easier to sustain long-term habits that benefit your heart.

    Unhealthy diet

    Diets high in processed foods, added sugars, and unhealthy fats can increase cholesterol and inflammation in the body, both of which damage your arteries. Opting for a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins supports heart health and reduces your risk of cardiovascular disease. Making healthier food choices before 40 lays the foundation for a lifetime of better heart health.

    Your 30s are a crucial time to make lifestyle changes that protect your heart and increase your lifespan. Quitting smoking, moderating alcohol, prioritising sleep, staying active, and eating well are all powerful steps you can take now. The earlier you adopt these habits, the better your chances of living a long, healthy life.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’ reaction wins the internet: 'Why people blame Jaya Bachchan'
    Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’s react
    YouTuber Wasim Akram arrested for allegedly spying for ISI, Pak High Commission
    YouTuber Wasim Akram arrested for allegedly spying for ISI, Pak High Commission
    Taslima Nasreen’s Durga Puja post sparks row; Javed Akhtar counters with Ganga-Jamni culture, details here
    Taslima Nasreen’s Durga Puja post sparks row; Javed Akhtar counters, says...
    USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know the reason
    USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know reason
    Heart attack symptoms: 5 silent signs that may appear in your jaw, neck and back
    Heart attack symptoms: 5 silent signs that may appear in your jaw, neck and back
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
    Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
    Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
    Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
    Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE