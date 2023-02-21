Want to detox your body from alcohol? Follow these steps

File Photo

Detoxification from alcohol involves removing the toxins and waste products associated with alcohol use from the body. Here are some steps you can take to detox your body from alcohol.

Stop drinking alcohol: The first step in alcohol detox is to stop drinking alcohol altogether. This will help your body to start eliminating alcohol and its byproducts.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to help flush out toxins and keep your body hydrated.

READ | Amla: Here's why certain groups of people should be cautious about eating Indian gooseberry

Eat a healthy diet: Incorporate a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins to provide your body with essential nutrients.

Exercise regularly: Exercise can help improve circulation, increase metabolism, and help your body eliminate toxins.

READ | Planning air travel? Know what is the safest seat on a plane and why

Get plenty of rest: Your body needs rest to heal and regenerate. Try to get 7-8 hours of sleep each night to help your body recover.

Seek medical attention if necessary: If you experience severe withdrawal symptoms, it's important to seek medical attention to ensure your safety and well-being.

It's important to note that detoxing from alcohol can be dangerous, and in some cases, it may be necessary to seek medical help or enter a rehabilitation program. If you're struggling with alcohol addiction, it's best to consult with a medical professional to determine the best course of action for your individual needs.