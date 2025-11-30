Want to be more attractive? 7 small habits according to psychology that will make you look more appealing

Watch: Virat Kohli fan breaches security, runs onto pitch to touch star cricketer's feet after his century
Attractiveness comes more from simple habits than looks. Smiling, confidence, kindness, good listening, and staying positive make you instantly more appealing and help you connect better with others.
Attractiveness is often thought to be only about physical looks, but psychology shows that small daily habits can make a big difference in how others perceive us. Our actions, words, and demeanour can make us more desirable than our physical appearance. People can be drawn to us right away by small gestures like smiling, being kind, exuding confidence, and paying attention to others.
While physical appearance can catch attention, it is our habits and behaviour that leave a lasting impression. People remember how you make them feel, not just how you look. You become relatable and approachable by doing small things like listening, smiling, and being kind. These little routines help you develop stronger relationships and trust, both of which are essential for long-term attractiveness. Psychologists say that attractiveness is influenced by traits like confidence, empathy, and positivity.
Adopting these habits not only makes you more attractive to others but also improves your self-confidence and mental well-being. People enjoy being around positive, kind, and confident individuals. By practising these habits consistently, you not only enhance your appeal but also create meaningful connections and radiate positive energy that draws people toward you naturally.