Monkeypox: 2 more cases found in London; what are the symptoms, treatment of dreaded disease

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced that two people living in the same household have been diagnosed with monkeypox in London. These cases are not connected to the one confirmed last week.

Out of the two fresh cases, one is receiving care at the expert infectious disease unit at St Mary’s Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust in London. The second person doesn’t need any hospital treatment.

As the city is now witnessing a surge in the number of monkeypox cases, health officials are investigating how the latest cases acquired the infection.

Those who have been in close contact with any of the two cases will be contacted and informed about health advice.

The latest cases were announced by the Director of clinical and emerging infections at the UKHSA – Dr Colin Brown. He said, "We have confirmed two new monkeypox cases in England that are not linked to the case announced on May 7. While investigations remain ongoing to determine the source of infection, it is important to emphasise it does not spread easily between people and requires close personal contact with an infected symptomatic person.”

“The overall risk to the general public remains very low”, he added further.

Based on reports, the first patient contracted this rare viral infection from Nigeria. As of yet, the patient is being treated at the expert infectious disease unit at the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London.

Here are the symptoms of Monkeypox

The symptoms of this rare viral infection are quite similar to those of smallpox. It can cause fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, headache and exhaustion.

While it is less severe that smallpox, monkeypox can cause rash all over the body, which may undergo several changes until they transform into a scab.

Treatment of Monkeypox

As of yet there is no treatment of Monkeypox, but the vaccine used for smallpox vaccination has proven to be 85 per cent effective in preventing monkeypox.