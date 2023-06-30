Vitamin D supplements may cut heart attack risk in elderly, know how

According to a recent study, vitamin D supplementation may have the potential to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events, including heart attacks, in older adults. This study, considered one of the largest trials of its kind, involved approximately 21,000 participants over the age of 60 who were given either a monthly vitamin D supplement or a placebo for up to five years. The findings, published in the BMJ journal, suggest that vitamin D supplementation could help prevent major cardiovascular events, although further trials are needed to confirm these results.

Previously, randomized controlled trials failed to provide evidence supporting the role of vitamin D in preventing heart attacks. However, this new study challenges the previous belief that vitamin D supplements do not reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The authors acknowledged the need for additional research but emphasized that these findings indicate that previous assumptions regarding the lack of cardiovascular benefits from vitamin D supplementation were premature.

Cardiovascular diseases, or CVDs, are a group of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, and they are responsible for a significant number of deaths worldwide. Examples of CVDs include coronary heart disease and rheumatic heart disease. The incidence of heart attacks and cardiac arrests has been increasing even among young individuals, particularly in the post-COVID era, where individuals without traditional risk factors are experiencing these cardiovascular events.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a role in the absorption of calcium, magnesium, and phosphate. It also possesses anti-inflammatory properties and is involved in cell growth, neuromuscular and immune function, and glucose metabolism.

The idea that vitamin D is beneficial for heart health is not new. Previous observational studies found a correlation between higher levels of vitamin D in the blood and lower rates of cardiovascular disease. People who engage in outdoor exercise and consume nutrient-dense foods are more likely to have adequate vitamin D levels compared to those who do not. Previous studies suggested that once individuals reach sufficient vitamin D levels, the benefits for heart health level off, and higher intake does not further reduce the risk of heart disease.

Disclaimer: The article provided above is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as medical advice or a substitute for professional medical expertise.