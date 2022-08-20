Vitamin D: Food sources to overcome deficiency in vegetarians

File Photo

It is well-known that the human body needs many vitamins and minerals to stay healthy and fit. Vitamin D is one such vitamin that is needed to regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in our body.

While non-vegetarians get the adequate amount of Vitamin D without much effort, the vegetarians often lag behind due to which they face many issues. Sunlight is a great source of Vitamin D, yet it isn’t sufficient to fulfil the body’s needs of the vitamin.

Here are some of the best sources of Vitamin D for vegetarians

Mushroom

As per Healthline, mushroom is the only plant which has abundant Vitamin D. It contains vitamin D-2 and animal products contain Vitamin D-3. Mushrooms are low in calories and high in fiber, making them perfect to be included in a healthy diet.

Porridge

Porridge or daliya contains good amount of Vitamin D. The food item is said to have 0.2 to 2.5 micrograms (8 to 100 IU) per serving. Eating porridge regularly can help to improve Vitamin D deficiency.

Fortified orange juice

Fortified orange juice is a great source of Vitamin D. Companies fortify the juice to give you 2.5 micrograms (100 IU) of vitamin D per serving.

It is important to note that those who are prone to acid reflux shouldn’t consume fortified orange juice.