Vital Strategies and IIHRM come together to launch Data for Health (D4H) Gender Data Analysis

Vital Strategies and the International Institute of Health Management Research Delhi (IIHMR) came together to launch “Strengthening Data-Informed Policy Development”. As part of this partnership, the ‘Data for Health (D4H) Gender Data Analysis for Policy Development: Asia Pacific Program’ was officially launched on 16 May, 2023.

The initiative is being supported by D4H partners and experts, including the Gender Equity Unit at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and will provide participants with mentorship and training.

Public health policymaking includes prioritizing health issues and identifying populations in need; allocating financial and human resources; enacting laws and regulations; and establishing programs and services. Evidence and data-informed policymaking can be crucial in designing, implementing, and delivering better public policies. In addition to evidence generated through research, the routine health data collected by the government has huge potential for providing insights for policy and program decisions. Vital Strategies’ Data Impact Program partners with governments to integrate data throughout these actions, resulting in better decisions, stronger engagement of stakeholders, and knowledge about the results of these decisions.

Gender inequity in health refers to the unfair, unnecessary, and preventable inequalities that exist between women and men in the state of health, health care, and participation in health work. In 2022, the global gender gap (which encompasses the four dimensions of economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment) has been closed by 68.1%. At the current rate of progress, it will take 132 years to reach full parity. Greater investment in gender statistics is vital since less than half of the data required to monitor SDG 5 are currently available.

LM Singh, Managing Director India and Global Head – Partnerships and Innovative Finance,

Vital Strategies said, “It is becoming increasingly important to strengthen the capacity of government stakeholders on gender equity-related data analysis and its use for improved policy and program decisions. The goal is an agile and responsive government equipped to address complex policy challenges”.

Speaking at the inauguration of the partnership, Jose’ Luis Castro, President and CEO, Vital Strategies said, “The partnership’s first project will focus on Gender Data for Policy Development. This builds on the work the Data for Health team in India did to analyse five years of autopsy records in Mumbai to identify women’s deaths due to gender-based violence” and added that gender-based violence and femicide are unreported around the world-the victims are invisible. Speaking on the partnership with Vital Strategies, Dr. Sutapa NeogiBandyopadhyay, Director IIHMR said, “The collaboration will help to synergise the data driven policy research initiatives and promote analysis of available data to bring policy and programmatic change”.

To augment the efforts being made by the government to strengthen evidence-backed policymaking, Vital Strategies collaborated with (IIHMR) Delhi to launch the “Data for Health (D4H) Gender Data Analysis or Policy Development Asia Pacific Program”. “This regional gender equity program will support government stakeholders from selected Asia-Pacific countries to complete a gender equity-related data analysis and use project. The goal is for countries to address and promote gender equity within public health, analyze readily available routine or other relevant data, and present findings to key decision-makers to inform policy or programmatic change”, said Dr Nidhi Chaudhary, Principal Technical Advisor- Data Impact Program, Asia Pacific Region, Vital Strategies.

The workshop will be supported by Data for Health (D4H), led by Vital Strategies’ Data Impact Program (DIP) partners and relevant experts, including the Gender Equity Unit at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and IIHMR Delhi, and will provide participants with mentorship and training.