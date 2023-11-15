Virat Kohli, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan drink ‘Black Water’, know health benefits of this alkaline beverage

Headlines

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

In recent times, the trend of consuming black water has gained traction, embraced by celebrities like Virat Kohli, Malaika Arora, and Sara Ali Khan. This enigmatic drink, often dubbed as "alkaline water," boasts numerous purported health benefits, sparking curiosity and interest among health-conscious individuals.

What is Black Water?

Contrary to its name, black water isn’t the result of any artificial coloring or additives. Instead, it's water infused with fulvic acid, a naturally occurring compound derived from decomposed organic matter. This infusion gives the water its distinct dark hue and a pH level slightly above neutral, making it alkaline in nature.

Health Benefits

Detoxification: Fulvic acid, the key component in black water, is revered for its potential detoxifying properties. It may aid in removing toxins and heavy metals from the body, promoting overall wellness.

Hydration: Alkaline water is believed to be more easily absorbed by the body, enhancing cellular hydration and potentially aiding in better nutrient absorption.

Antioxidant Properties: Fulvic acid is known for its antioxidant properties, which may combat free radicals and reduce oxidative stress, potentially lowering the risk of certain diseases.

Improved Digestion: Some proponents suggest that alkaline water may help balance the body’s pH levels, supporting digestive health and reducing acidity.

Potential Energy Boost: Advocates claim that black water could contribute to increased energy levels and reduced fatigue due to its mineral content and improved hydration.

 

 

