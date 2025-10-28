FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and more: Why these celebrities swear by early dinner, how it works?

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Akshay Kumar follow the habit of eating early dinners to boost digestion, energy, and sleep. Nutritionists recommend this too, showing how small lifestyle changes can improve overall health, fitness, and well-being.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 09:38 AM IST | Edited by : Monica Singh

Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Akshay Kumar are known for their disciplined lifestyles and fitness routines. One key habit they all follow is having an early dinner, which not only boosts energy but also improves digestion and ensures a good night’s sleep. Their approach shows how small changes in daily routines can have a major impact on overall health.

Why Eating Early Matters

Eating dinner early, typically between 6 and 8 p.m., gives the body enough time to digest food before bedtime. This can prevent bloating, acid reflux, and indigestion. Proper digestion also ensures that the body absorbs nutrients efficiently, helping maintain energy throughout the day and promoting better sleep quality. Nutritionists also recommend early dinners, explaining that metabolism slows down at night, making late-night eating less effective for nutrient absorption and weight management.

Virat Kohli’s Fitness Routine

For Virat Kohli, maintaining peak fitness is essential due to his demanding cricket schedule. He emphasises balanced meals early in the day with complex carbohydrates, vegetables, and lean protein. Eating early helps keep his metabolism stable, supports muscle recovery, and keeps him active during intense training and matches.

Anushka Sharma’s Diet Habits

Actress Anushka Sharma follows a similar approach. She eats early dinners to manage energy levels and ensure restful sleep, which is crucial given her hectic acting schedule. Her meals are designed to provide sustained energy without causing digestive discomfort at night.

Akshay Kumar’s Discipline

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is famous for his disciplined lifestyle. He recommends finishing dinner 2–3 hours before bedtime, allowing the body to relax and sleep better. Along with a balanced diet and proper hydration, early dinners help control cravings and promote overall health.

Adopting an early dinner habit, as practised by these celebrities, can improve energy, digestion, and sleep while supporting overall wellness. Small lifestyle changes like this can have a significant impact on both physical and mental health.

