Viral Desai – Mumbai's well-known celebrity cosmetic surgeon

If you are looking to get a plastic or a cosmetic surgery, there are high chances of you coming across Dr. Viral Desai’s name while doing your research. Dr. Desai is a plastic & cosmetic surgeon who operates from Mumbai & Pune, from CPLSS Sarla Hospitals. There was a time when people used to look down upon plastic & cosmetic surgeries. Today, they happily show them off because they have realized that looks are an important aspect of one’s self-esteem. Dr. Viral Desai has played an important role in building this narrative.

Throughout his career of over 20 years, Dr. Desai has worked with several clients. His clients range from the biggest Bollywood actors to elite Politicians, and the commoner as well. Dr. Viral Desai’s awards & achievements are a talked about subject in various circles, because despite being one of the best surgeons in India, he doesn’t stop upskilling & learning – he is a student for life.

In this article, we introduce you to Dr. Viral Desai’s personal & professional life. We tell you about the kind of family background he has and how he transformed into one of India’s most successful plastic & cosmetic surgeons.

Viral Desai – Personal Life

Since childhood, Dr. Desai has been interested in the field of medicine. Both his parents are Doctors & are specialists in their respective fields, which played a huge role in his decision of entering the field. With dinner-time conversations revolving around medicine, he was conditioned to excel in this industry.

Viral Desai’s mother –

Dr. Sarla Desai is a Gynaecologist & Obstetrician; she’s an expert in her field.

Dr. Desai’s late father – Dr. Ramesh Desai, was a Radiologist & Sonologist. Sonology is used in imaging to describe the practice of ultrasonography.

Viral Desai – Certified Plastic & cosmetic surgeon in Mumbai

Dr. Desai is a board-certified plastic & cosmetic surgeon today. But the journey has been a long one, filled with ups & downs. Despite being a successful surgeon, Dr. Viral Desai has always had the hunger for knowledge. He went on to pursue the toughest degrees from many prestigious universities. Here are a few of his many qualifications:

MBBS from L.T.T.M. College, Sion, Mumbai

General Surgery from TATA, KEM & Cooper Hospitals

Super Speciality in Plastic Surgery (M. Ch.) course from Sir J.J. Hospitals, Mumbai

To give you some perspective of how he evolved into one of India’s most successful plastic & cosmetic surgeons, here is a timeline of his career:

1996: First internship training programme

1997: House Officer – General Surgery at Dr. R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai

1998: M.S. (General Surgery) at Tata Memorial Hospital & Cancer Research

2000: Joined Sir J.J. Hospitals, Mumbai and started his journey to become a full-time plastic surgeon

Dr. Viral Desai is also a part of many regional, national & international bodies that facilitate impactful interactions on plastic & cosmetic surgery. His associations with these bodies have played an important role in leading the movement to change the way people perceive these surgeries.

Conclusion

We hope this article has provided you with some insight into Dr. Viral Desai’s personal & professional life. The article aimed to impart knowledge on where Dr. Desai comes from, what his background is & the rich experience he carries in terms of quality education & the variety of clients he has worked with!

External reference: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-viral-desai-63029038/?originalSubdomain=in

