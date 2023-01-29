Vegan food: 5 myths about plant-based diet related to nutrition

Representational image

Veganism is a lifestyle based on the ideology that humans should not use animals or the environment inappropriately for their own needs. People who adopt veganism refrain from using any kind of animal products for their food, clothing or any other work and they do not differentiate between any species of animals, as they are all animals. are considered equal.

Simply put, a vegan diet does not include any animal products or by-products such as meat, eggs, and dairy products. When it comes to adopting a vegan diet, people often think that it is only suitable for celebrities and it is too expensive for the common people. However, it is not like that. These are only myths which are prevalent among the people. Not only this, apart from this, there are many such things about the vegan diet which people trust but this is not true.

Myths about veganism

Myth- Only milk has more calcium

It is often believed that only cow's milk contains calcium! So what's the best source of calcium? Like other nutrients, calcium is easily found in a variety of plant-based foods, which our bodies absorb better than dairy products.

Broccoli, cabbage, kale, almonds, chia seeds, beans, lentils, leafy vegetables, and many other foods are good sources of calcium. Even if you're not vegan, it's good to include more than one calcium-based food in your diet.

Myth- Animal protein is better than plant protein

When we eat animal protein, we are indirectly eating plant protein because animals consume plants and through the dead tissue of their body, we consume the same protein that they get from plants.

As a good source of plant-based protein, you can eat soy, pulses, broccoli, peas, spinach, beans, brown rice, whole grain bread, quinoa, peanuts, cashews, almonds, pistachios, walnuts, oats, etc.

Myth - Vegans are B12 deficient

Vegetarian or non-vegetarian - everyone can be deficient in vitamin B12, which is a bacteria found in nature. It is believed that B12 deficiency can be made up through animal products, but in reality, vegetarians can take supplements or eat fortified foods to supply their vitamin B12.

Myth - The vegan lifestyle is too expensive

The reality is that, like any other diet, a plant-based diet will only be expensive if you consume quick-to-eat processed foods, ready-made foods, and products from vegan-specific brands. There are many vegan food items in India, such as fruits, vegetables, grains, lentils, beans, etc. that are easily available and affordable.

Myth- Pregnant women need dairy products

"You can't go vegan while pregnant" is a common myth for vegan parents-to-be. The fact is that pregnancy is a challenge for the body, no matter what diet you are on, and you usually need extra nutrients during this time. Supplementation of iron and vitamin B12 is recommended, which can also be obtained from a vegan diet. Also, you can try other alternatives of milk like soya milk, almond milk and oats milk etc.