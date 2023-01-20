Vegan diet: Is a plant-based diet good for people with diabetes?

Headlines

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

Aadhaar Card news: UIDAI to offer THIS service till September 30

Girl in hot black saree grooves to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani', viral video raises mercury level

This star kid, daughter of superstar, left films after marrying India's highest tax payer; can you recognise her?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

Aadhaar Card news: UIDAI to offer THIS service till September 30

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

Tips to reduce anxiety and stress

Fatty liver: Yoga asanas to keep liver healthy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don’t care'

This star kid, daughter of superstar, left films after marrying India's highest tax payer; can you recognise her?

HomeHealth

Health

Vegan diet: Is a plant-based diet good for people with diabetes?

Here are the benefits of a vegan diet for diabetes.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A healthy diet plays an important role in increasing or decreasing diabetes. Diabetes patients have to make many changes in eating, drinking and lifestyle. Diabetes patients can get relief by making one such change. That is a vegan diet. A vegan diet is a completely plant-based diet which can be followed to reduce blood sugar levels, high blood pressure and cholesterol.

Although a vegan diet is not the only diet that can control diabetes, but this diet can definitely help in managing diabetes. A vegan diet also has many drawbacks but it can give many times better results than a carb diet. Let us know about the benefits of a vegan diet for diabetes.

How does vegan diet work in diabetes?

A vegan diet is a complete meat and dairy product-free diet. This can be a nutritious way of eating. According to Healthline, it is necessary to do complete planning and mental makeup to follow a vegan diet. In a vegan diet, special attention is paid to whether the diabetic patient is getting enough nutrients from the diet or not. It is very important to maintain a balance of carbs, proteins and healthy fats in a vegan diet.

Diet for carbs can include flour, rice, oats, potatoes, quinoa and fruits. On the other hand, beans, peanuts, dry fruits, pulses and seeds can be used for protein. Olive oil, nuts and seeds oil, coconut or avocado can be consumed in fats.

Benefits of a vegan diet in diabetes

Insulin sensitivity- The level of insulin resistance can increase in type 2 diabetes. Insulin is a type of hormone that helps in maintaining the glucose level present in the body. Increasing insulin sensitivity can help maintain blood sugar levels. In such a situation, taking a vegan diet can naturally increase insulin sensitivity. For this, the need to take insulin from above is less.

Weight management- Vegan diet can also help people with type 2 diabetes to lose weight. The amount of fat and calories in a vegan diet is very low, due to which insulin sensitivity improves. Also, being a plant-based diet, it helps in reducing weight.

Blood Sugar Management- Vegan diet does the work of blood sugar management very well. Compared to a normal diet, the amount of calories and sugar in a vegan diet is less, which helps in controlling diabetes. Green leafy vegetables are used more in this diet which maintains the blood sugar level.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Microsoft Teams rolls out spatial audio support for desktop users

Doctor-turned-IAS Officer who cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt with AIR...

What triggered Haryana, Nuh, Gurgaon violence? Sequence of events, government's action explained

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 on Wednesday

Now you will also travel all over India by flight; this website is selling the cheapest tickets

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE