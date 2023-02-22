Vaginal discharge color explained: What does the color of vaginal discharge indicate?

Representational image

Often women have vaginal discharge and this is very common. Vaginal discharge protects your private part (vagina) from any kind of irritation and infection. However, at times it is quite smelly. It is normal to have white or off-white discharge, but having vaginal discharge in other colors is not always considered healthy. Know, what are the different colors of vaginal discharge and when you should consult a doctor.

The color of your vaginal discharge tells a lot about your health conditions. So, let's understand the different meanings of vaginal discharge color.

What is vaginal discharge?

Vaginal discharge is a white colored liquid. It is released from glands located in the vagina and cervix of women. This removes dead cells and bacteria from the body. The private part of women is protected from many types of infections.

Different colors of vaginal discharge