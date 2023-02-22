Search icon
Vaginal discharge color explained: What does the color of vaginal discharge indicate?

The color of your vaginal discharge tells a lot about your health conditions. So, let's understand the different meanings of vaginal discharge color.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

Representational image

Often women have vaginal discharge and this is very common. Vaginal discharge protects your private part (vagina) from any kind of irritation and infection. However, at times it is quite smelly. It is normal to have white or off-white discharge, but having vaginal discharge in other colors is not always considered healthy. Know, what are the different colors of vaginal discharge and when you should consult a doctor.

The color of your vaginal discharge tells a lot about your health conditions. So, let's understand the different meanings of vaginal discharge color. 

Also read: Women health: Know about vaginal smells that may be indicating something serious

What is vaginal discharge?

Vaginal discharge is a white colored liquid. It is released from glands located in the vagina and cervix of women. This removes dead cells and bacteria from the body. The private part of women is protected from many types of infections.

Different colors of vaginal discharge

  • White: If there is thick white colored discharge from the private part then it is considered normal. If the discharge is accompanied by excessive itching and burning, consult a doctor. If you delay, you may get yeast infection.
  • Yellow: If there is a yellow colored vaginal discharge, do not be negligent at all. It could be due to a bacterial or sexually transmitted infection.
  • Green: This can also be due to bacterial infection or sexually transmitted infection. See a doctor without delay.
  • Brown: Brown colored discharge sometimes happens to some women due to irregular periods, but if this happens often, do not delay and contact the doctor. It can also be a sign of uterus or cervical cancer.
  • Yeast infection discharge: If the discharge is very thick and white in colour, accompanied by severe burning and itching, then it could be a yeast infection.

 

