Vaginal discharge: cause, types and treatment

Vaginal discharge is a normal thing.

Vaginal discharge is some things that several people experience every single day and typically it's something ignored or simply talked about. discharge can actually tell many things about your health through its color and smell.

What is Vaginal discharge?

Vaginal discharge is fluid secreted from tiny glands within the vagina and cervix. This fluid leaks from the vagina every day to get rid of old cells, keeping the vagina and reproductive tract clean and healthy. There will be more discharge when you're ovulating, breastfeeding, or sexually aroused.

What causes abnormal discharge?

If you notice any difference in color, texture, smell, or consistency than usual especially if you furthermore might have vaginal itching or burning, you might be dealing with an infection or other condition and therefore the smartest thing you can do at that time in time is to visit your gynecologist immediately. If someone doesn't maintain their intimate hygiene still it may end up with a bad smell but that's a very different thing.

Types of Vaginal discharge?

White- White-colored discharge is common, especially at the start or end of your cycle. Typically, this discharge is thick and sticky, too, with no strong odor.

Clear and watery- Around ovulation, discharge often becomes clearer and wetter. you'll also notice more discharge like this when you’re sexually aroused or pregnant.

Clear and stretchy- When the discharge is evident but stretchy and mucous-like, instead of watery, it indicates that you just are likely ovulating.

Brown- Brown or bloody discharge can occur during or right after your oscillation. You'll also experience a little amount of bloody discharge between periods. Spotting that happens during the same old time of your period and after recent sex without a barrier or other protection could also be an indication of pregnancy. And spotting during early pregnancy will be an indication of miscarriage.

Yellow or green- Yellow-ish discharge might not indicate a health condition because it can naturally turn this color when exposed to air. But darker yellow or green discharge, especially when it’s thick, chunky, or with an unpleasant smell, may be a sign to work out a healthcare professional.

How is abnormal discharge treated?

You can use intimate wash down there, and avoid using harsh soaps as they'll disrupt the pH value down there.

Never use deodorants instead, you'll you serum that does,t have a robust smell.

After visiting the lavatory, always wipe from front to back to forestall bacteria from stepping into the vagina and causing an infection.

Wear 100% cotton underpants, and avoid overly tight clothing.

Visit your gynecologist if you notice any change.