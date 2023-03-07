Search icon
Uric Acid: What is Hyperuricemia and how to control the high levels of Uric Acid through food?

Uric Acid: Hyperuricemia is an abnormally high level of uric acid in the blood that can lead to gout.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

A natural waste released from the digestion of food that has purines is known as Uric acid. Purines are present in high levels of food such as red meat, organ meat, and sardines, as well as in beer. Uric acid is filtered out from your urine. By adding more purines to your diet, the body starts building up uric acid in your blood. 

A lot of people are affected by high uric acid levels or hyperuricemia, which can cause many chronic health issues. Hyperuricemia is an abnormally high level of uric acid in the blood that can lead to gout. A natural byproduct of the digestion of purine-containing meals is uric acid. When the body can't get rid of enough uric acid or produces too much of it, high uric acid results. However, Uric acid levels can be maintained through proper diet and medication.

High Uric Acid levels: Symptoms

- Pain in the body 
- Swollen joints
- Warm sensation in the joints
- Discolored skin around the joints
- Back pain
- Frequent urination
- Unusual smell in the urine, cloudy urine
- Nausea or vomiting

Know tips to control high uric acid levels: 

  • No sugar: High uric acid levels are mainly caused by the high protein diet. Not only proteins, but sugar intake can also lead up to high uric acid levels or hyperuricemia. Avoid processed and packaged foods that contain sugar.
  • Drink more water: Have a lot of fluids which help kidneys to flush out uric acid faster. 
  • Avoid alcohol: Alcoholic beverages are a big no-no if you want to control your uric acid. Alcohol can very easily increase purine products in your body.
  • Lose weight: Obesity may contribute to increased uric acid levels. So it is advised to try to reduce the extra weight. Not only does uric acid but it also keeps a lot of diseases at bay. 
  • Eat more fibre: Fiber can help to balance your blood sugar and insulin levels. It also tends to increase satiety, helping to lower the risk of overeating.

 

 

 

 

