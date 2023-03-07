Uric Acid: What is Hyperuricemia and how to control the high levels of Uric Acid through food?

How to control the high levels of Uric Acid through food?

A natural waste released from the digestion of food that has purines is known as Uric acid. Purines are present in high levels of food such as red meat, organ meat, and sardines, as well as in beer. Uric acid is filtered out from your urine. By adding more purines to your diet, the body starts building up uric acid in your blood.

A lot of people are affected by high uric acid levels or hyperuricemia, which can cause many chronic health issues. Hyperuricemia is an abnormally high level of uric acid in the blood that can lead to gout. A natural byproduct of the digestion of purine-containing meals is uric acid. When the body can't get rid of enough uric acid or produces too much of it, high uric acid results. However, Uric acid levels can be maintained through proper diet and medication.

High Uric Acid levels: Symptoms

- Pain in the body

- Swollen joints

- Warm sensation in the joints

- Discolored skin around the joints

- Back pain

- Frequent urination

- Unusual smell in the urine, cloudy urine

- Nausea or vomiting

Know tips to control high uric acid levels: