Uric Acid: List of foods that should be avoided to reduce joint pain during winter

Here are the foods that uric acid patients should avoid.

Arthritis brings with it the problem of joint pain and swelling. If the level of uric acid in the body is controlled, this disease can be avoided. For this, we need to pay special attention to our diet.

Today we are telling you that eating things that increase uric acid in the body and if there is a problem of arthritis or there are initial symptoms, then what should be avoided in the food?

Also read: High uric acid: Effective remedies to treat the condition naturally

Foods that uric acid patients should avoid

Avoid eating cauliflower, cabbage and mushrooms- To avoid the problem of uric acid, doctors recommend not eating cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels, sprouts and mushrooms. The amount of purine in these is very high, so eating these things should be avoided.

Avoid meat and seafood- The amount of purine in non-veg is high, due to which there is a risk of increasing uric acid in the body due to their use and the pain of arthritis can increase. That's why some of its organs like the liver, kidney and kidney etc. should not be eaten while eating meat. Apart from this, avoid eating pheasant and deer meat. Do not consume fish like herring, trout, mackerel, or tuna. Do not eat crab or shrimp (prawn) in seafood. All these things increase the uric acid level in the body.

Junk food- Uric acid patients should not eat junk food, fast food, fried foods, spicy foods, white bread, cakes, biscuits, cocoa, ice cream, yeast-rich foods, refined carbohydrates and high-fat foods. Eating these increases the level of uric acid, due to which this problem can increase further.

Protein-rich foods- Taking more amount of protein in your diet is harmful to uric acid patients. Therefore, avoid consuming foods rich in protein and purine, such as milk, curd, kidney beans, green peas, spinach, lentils etc. 100 grams of protein foods contain 200 milligrams of purines. Uric acid patients should also avoid eating curd. The transfats present in it further increase the amount of uric acid in the body.

Say no to high-sugar drinks- Avoid cold drinks, soft drinks, soda, shikanji and packaged fruit juices with high sugar content. Also, do not include honey, soy milk, corn syrup and high fructose foods in your diet. Eating all these things increases the amount of uric acid in the body, due to which the patient of uric acid can have problems. Avoid drinking juices of fruits with high sugar content including alcohol, black tea and coffee.

Avoid eating lentils and rice while sleeping at night- Uric acid patients should not consume lentils and rice in their dinner before sleeping. These work to increase uric acid, due to which the pain of arthritis in fingers and joints increases more. Completely avoid including peeled pulses in your diet. Eat little by little in a balanced quantity. Eating more food in one go will lead to weight gain, which will also increase the risk of gout problems.