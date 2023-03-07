Uric Acid: This green 'kadha' will throw away uric acid crystals from your blood, here's how to prepare it

File photo

Coriander leaves are known for their medicinal properties and are widely used in Indian food. it is one of the popular kitchen gardening plants. According to Ayurveda, coriander reduces spasmodic pain and avoids flatulence.

Not only this but coriander leaves are also known for lowering blood levels of uric acid and creatinine. However, the usage of the leaves alone may not be able to lower uric acid levels but can speed up the normalisation of uric acid and creatinine levels along with medication. It is also good for urine flow.

How to use:

Take a handful of coriander leaves and give them a thorough wash. It is advised to soak the leaves in salt water for 30 minutes prior to using them because it is thought that vegetables are now heavily tainted by chemicals like pesticides and other things.

Cut away the roots, then boil the leaves for ten minutes in a closed container with two glasses of water. Without removing the lid, let it cool. Ideally, consume the beverage first thing in the morning.

Other benefits of coriander:

Linoleic acid and cineole are present in coriander. These elements have arthritic and antirheumatic effects that can lessen skin inflammation.

Eating coriander has been proven to significantly lower blood pressure. It lowers your risk of suffering a heart attack.

Calcium, a key component for strong bones, is abundant in coriander. It improves bone durability and aids in bone rebuilding.

The seeds of coriander are a good source of iron. It is advised to incorporate coriander seeds into your diet on a regular basis because anaemia is caused by an iron deficiency.

(Disclaimer: This article is just to provide basic information. Always consult your doctor for more details.)