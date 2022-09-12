‘Criminals can't be spared, fear of police hooter enough to make them tremble’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took stock of the law and order situation in Baghpat district and told top cops to instil fear of police in the minds of criminals. "There is no place for crime and criminals in UP. Criminals should not be spared under any circumstances," Yogi said.

He also reviewed several development works of different departments being carried out in the district at the Collectorate Auditorium and ordered timely completion of these projects.

During the meeting, the CM said that better communication should be made with the public representatives. "Everyone in the state must get the benefits of the government schemes without any discrimination," he said.

Appreciating the ‘Sajal Baghpat Abhiyan’ and ‘Baghpat Khel Vikas Abhiyan’, the Chief Minister said that sports activities should be encouraged in private schools and sports competitions should be conducted at the district level also.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to ensure that the money meant for children’s school uniforms is utilised for that purpose only and not diverted anywhere else. He also called for better communication between parents and teachers.

Furthermore, he directed authorities to provide separate toilets for boys and girls in schools and form old student councils. The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of Har Ghar Nal Yojana in the district and issued directions for ensuring proper sanitation and cleanliness in the district.

The Chief Minister further directed officials not to misuse and waste electricity in government buildings at the meeting.

"Saving electricity is the responsibility of everyone in the state. Everyone has to take care that it is not misused. Street lights are seen switched on even during the day. This has to be curbed in the interest of the country and the state," he said.

CM Yogi interacted with the players at the Multisports Stadium in Mavikalan village of Baghpat. First, he interacted with Arjuna Awardee, international and national players and said that the players of Baghpat have always brought laurels to the state. Felicitating about 30 players, the CM also asked them about their problems and informed them about the schemes of the government related to sports.

READ | DNA Exclusive: Why a splintered opposition comes as 'insurance policy' for Narendra Modi in 2024?