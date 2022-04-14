Ukraine-Belarus doctors perform miracle surgery, remove bullet from beating heart

An incredible team of Ukrainian and Belarusian doctors performed an extremely difficult life-saving operation on a young Ukrainian soldier in a hospital in Kyiv, by removing bullet from his beating heart. This case is one of a kind and will definitely be remembered in the medical history.

The young soldier was brought to the Feofaniya Hospital situated in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after he was shot in the chest while fighting the Russian soldiers. After he was rushed into the operation theatre from the front line, the joint team of doctors performed an open-heart surgery on the soldier to pull out the bullet from the chest.

Unbelievable and extra-ordinary footage from the operation theatre shows his heart still throbbing in his chest as surgeons gently tease the bullet out with surgery tools. The doctors are then seen placing the extract into a dish after the highly critical procedure.

According to reports, the soldier's heart was beating while on the surgery table. Surprisingly, during this time the heart was supplying blood to the body equally. Along with Ukraine, doctors from Belarus were also a part of this difficult proceedure. With great difficulty the bullet was removed from the chest, thus saving his life.

Ukrainian and Belarusian doctors performed a very difficult operation - they took out a bullet stuck in the heart of a Ukrainian serviceman. Among them is the Belarusian doctor Maksim Paulouski who works in Kyiv, #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/lLrkFMlqQd — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) April 10, 2022

The photo of soldier with doctors is also going viral on social media, where he is seen on his feet standing beside the medics who saved his life, wearing chest support. Despite getting a new lease of life, the young soldier told the doctors that he was ready to fight for his country again.

Netizens are overwhelmed by the bravery displayed by the soldier and the team of doctors who proved to be nothing less than God. "I hope he recovers quickly and kudos to the medical team, including Belarusian surgeon Dr Maksim Paulouski, wrote one user.

Another user wrote, "Medical staff work day and night to save lives, very different to those who revel in inflicting pain and spreading fear."