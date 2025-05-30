Reports suggest that as many as 3 in 4 women experience symptoms like suffocation, restlessness and sweating.

Hot flashes are a common symptom that many women experience during menopause. They involve, intense feeling of warmth, often accompanied by sweating, that occurs in the upper body, including the chest, neck, and face.

On May 30, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram to share about the challenges women face during menopause.

Sharing a cheerful picture of herself with her pet dog, she wrote in her caption, “Both of us are suffering. Me: Hot flushes. Him: Itchy ears. One of us is, as usual, chasing their own tail. Guess who.”

What are hot flashes?

Before or after the onset of menopause, women often experience hormonal fluctuations in their bodies, which can lead to a sudden rise in body temperature. Hot flashes can feel different for everyone. Reports suggest that as many as 3 in 4 women experience symptoms like suffocation, restlessness and sweating.

These symptoms can last from two to thirty minutes and may occur several times a day or a few days a week.

Natural treatment

Always keep your room temperature cool.

Avoid hot and spicy food.

Limit the consumption of tea and coffee.

Drink plenty of cold water and wear cotton clothes.

Avoid refined flour, sugar and soft drinks.

Include pulses, fruits and green vegetables in your diet.

Exercise regularly, and for a morning walk.

What is menopause?

Menopause is a natural process in women, which starts around the age of 50 years. Menopause can be said to be when a woman does not have periods for a year or 12 months without any reason. During this time, many physical and mental changes occur, which are due to a lack of estrogen. There are three stages of menopause: premenopause, menopause and postmenopause.

As a woman starts moving towards menopause, the ovaries gradually start releasing less estrogen, due to which there is a lack of this hormone in the body. This hormone plays an important role not only in reproduction but also in other functions of the body. Apart from controlling the menstrual cycle, it also affects the bones, heart and nervous system. Therefore, the lack of this hormone affects the menstrual cycle as well as other parts of the body.

What are the symptoms of menopause?

Vaginal dryness, which can cause difficulty in having physical relations.

Change in sexual desire

Weight gain

Dry skin and dry mouth

Difficulty sleeping

Sudden feeling of heat (hot flashes)

Repeated need to urinate

Insomnia

Changes in breasts

Excessive sweating at night

Mood swings

Hair loss

Difficulty concentrating

Forgetting things or things

Fatigue

Joint pain

To get some relief from these symptoms, you can make some changes in your lifestyle. Such as:

Stay away from the triggers of hot flashes

Diet changes

Exercise

Consult a doctor

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

