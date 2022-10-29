Turmeric: Health benefits of consuming wonder spice

Picture: freepik.com

Turmeric is known to be a 'wonder spice' and is available in all Indian kitchens. A pinch of turmeric is a staple ingredient in all Indian recipes. It has magical properties which are beneficial to us in different ways. It not only has strong antioxidant properties but is also rich in anti-inflammatory properties.

According to researchers, Curcumin, a substance in turmeric, combined with an omega-3 fat may potentially delay or prevent the onset of type-2 diabetes.

Here are the health benefits of turmeric are beneficial for you:

Turmeric is beneficial for your health in all forms, whether you consume it as Haldi-Doodh before bed. Add turmeric powder to regular dishes, or serve freshly grated ginger and turmeric on the side. It should be your go-to in all seasons.

You can boost your immunity by drinking turmeric tea. For getting the health benefits of this drink, you have to add half a teaspoon of dried ginger powder (saunth), one-fourth teaspoon of black pepper powder (kali Mirch) half a teaspoon of turmeric powder in a pan having one cup of water. Boil all the ingredients for five minutes. You can add jaggery to sweeten the drink. Strain it and consume

If you are suffering from a cold and cough, curcumin can be your best buddy. All you need to do is to take one part of raw turmeric powder and mix it with honey to treat the common cold. It is also a great preventative measure.

Drink golden milk to heal internal injuries. The antioxidants present in turmeric help to fight cell damage and protect your body from oxidative stress. For getting the benefits of this holy grail, you have to boil one cup of milk with a teaspoon of turmeric powder for about 5 to 7 minutes. Strain the mixture and enjoy.