Turmeric benefits: Know why pinch of haldi should be added to your diet

Every Indian kitchen has turmeric, which is known as a "wonder spice." All Indian recipes must include a small amount of turmeric. It has magical qualities that are advantageous to us in various ways. It has powerful anti-inflammatory properties in addition to strong antioxidant ones.

According to researchers, Curcumin, a substance in turmeric, combined with an omega-3 fat may potentially delay or prevent the onset of type-2 diabetes.

Know why a pinch of haldi should be added to your diet:

Physical Ailments: Other than therapeutic benefits, turmeric is a good relief from common wintertime sinus problems, sore joints, indigestion, colds, and coughs. You can have a pinch of turmeric into beverages like milk and tea for immediate relief. Consuming turmeric regularly can also aid in blood sugar management.

Turmeric is beneficial for your health in all forms, whether you consume it as Haldi-Doodh before bed. Add turmeric powder to regular dishes, or serve freshly grated ginger and turmeric on the side. It should be your go-to in all seasons.

Even a pinch of turmeric can significantly enhance liver function. Turmeric is a powerful antioxidant that benefits the body from the inside out.

If you have cold and cough, turmeric can be your best buddy. All you need to do is to take one part of raw turmeric powder and mix it with honey to treat the common cold. It is also a great preventative measure.

Drink turmeric milk to heal internal injuries. The antioxidants present in turmeric help to fight cell damage and protect your body from oxidative stress. For getting the benefits of this holy grail, you have to boil one cup of milk with a teaspoon of turmeric powder for about 5 to 7 minutes. Strain the mixture and enjoy.