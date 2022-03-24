Trying for a thinner waist? These 5 food combinations will help to lose weight

Nutritionists all over the globe instruct people to lose weight for a healthy living. Many experts share natural ways to break the body fat instead of spending hours in the gym. As per experts, there are ways to lose weight without using any supplements or fat burners as these can impact health negatively at times.

Here are some natural food combinations that can help you lose weight much faster -

Oatmeal and walnut

Oatmeal contains a good amount of fiber and walnut provides good fat, protein, and fiber. Together, they provide a balanced nutrition to our body and aid in managing weight.

Peanut butter and banana

While many people consider banana to be fattening, it contains good carbs and healthy fat. Eating it along with peanut butter can help you get taste with health as the combination will be a good source of protein too. If you have been trying to lose weight, you should definitely try this combination.

Egg and capsicum

Eggs are known to be the best metabolism boosters. The protein-rich food if consumed with Vitamin-C rich capsicum can curb hunger pangs for longer time spans. It can also reduce the amount of fat stored within the body.

Green Leafy Vegetables and avocado

Green leafy vegetables are a great source of vitamins and minerals. Combined with avocado, they will be a source of good fat and can help you control hunger.

Dark chocolate and almonds

Yes, you read that right! Chocolate can help you to lose weight too, but that’s only if it is dark chocolate as it has monosaturated fatty acids that can boost metabolism and help to burn calories.

Almonds are a good source of protein and fibre. They also help to reduce bad cholesterol. Together with dark chocolate, they can be effective in rapid weight loss.

