Try these yoga asanas that can help you avoid asthma problems

While playing Holi, while applying gulal or color on the face, some of its particles can reach the throat and lungs. Although our body itself works to clean it, but many times the particles of gulal get accumulated in the throat and lungs through the respiratory tract.
When dust or particles of something reach inside the body, the immune system takes the help of mucus and cough to remove this waste. With which some other symptoms may also appear. Such as feeling of something stuck in the throat, heaviness-pain in the chest, dry cough, cough with phlegm, pain in the throat, etc.
According to the WHO, in asthma, the airway of the patient shrinks and the situation can become dangerous if dust, pollen or any other kind of particles gets trapped in it. Because of which there is a lot of difficulty in breathing and there can be a risk of death of the patient.
How to clean lungs and throat?
If you want to clean the throat and lungs, then you can take the help of yoga. A study published on NCBI says that by doing some pranayama, things trapped inside can come out and the airway can be relaxed. Due to which the throat and lungs will be cleaned from inside.
Kapalbhati Pranayama Steps
Bhastrika Pranayama Steps
Who should not do this Pranayama?
Both these pranayamas transmit high energy in the body, which affects blood pressure and heart. That's why people who are heart patients or are troubled by the problem of high and low BP, they must take expert advice before doing these pranayama.