Date seed coffee is a caffeine-free alternative to regular coffee and is made by roasting and grinding date seeds. It is considered a healthy beverage as it contains nutrients like antioxidants, fibre, essential minerals, etc. It also helps improve digestion, heart health, and immunity. Since it does not contain caffeine, it is a great alternative for those who want to avoid caffeine-related side effects such as jitters and insomnia.

How to make coffee from date seeds?

Collect date seeds, wash them thoroughly and allow them to dry completely.

Roast the seeds in a pan or oven at 200°C (392°F) for about 30-40 minutes until they turn dark brown.

Let them cool and then grind them into a fine or coarse powder according to your preference.

Prepare the powder like regular coffee using a French press, espresso machine or boiling method.

Strain and enjoy it with or without milk and sweeteners.

What does date seed coffee taste like?

Date seed coffee has a rich, nutty and slightly caramel-like flavour with a slight bitterness, similar to coffee but milder. It has a smooth and earthy flavour, making it fun to drink alone or with milk and spices.

Health benefits of date seed coffee

1. Caffeine-free alternative

Date seed coffee is a great alternative for those who want to reduce their caffeine intake. Unlike regular coffee, which can cause jitters, anxiety and sleep disturbances, date seed coffee is naturally caffeine-free.

2. Rich in Antioxidants

Date seeds contain powerful antioxidants like polyphenols and flavonoids, which help fight oxidative stress in the body. Antioxidants neutralise harmful free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

3. Supports Digestive Health

Date seed coffee contains fibre, which plays an important role in digestive health. Fibre promotes regular bowel movements, prevents constipation, and supports a healthy gut microbiome.

4. Boosts Immunity

The immunity-boosting properties of date seed coffee come from its rich antioxidant content and essential minerals like zinc, iron, and magnesium. These nutrients support the immune system by increasing the body’s ability to fight infections, reducing inflammation, and promoting overall health.

5. Regulates blood sugar levels

Unlike traditional coffee, which can sometimes cause a spike in blood sugar levels due to the effects of caffeine, date seed coffee has a low glycemic index and helps control blood sugar. The fibre and polyphenols in date seeds contribute to improved insulin sensitivity.

6. Supports heart health

Drinking date seed coffee may improve cardiovascular health, as it is high in potassium and antioxidants. Potassium helps regulate blood pressure, while antioxidants prevent oxidation of cholesterol, reducing the risk of plaque build-up in the arteries.

Disclaimer: This content provides general information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.

