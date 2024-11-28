In the quest to balance both strategic and technical aspects of business operations in health care, new age leaders are emerging and making a difference. One of these leaders is Ritesh Chaturvedi who for over ten years has been spearheading projects that focus on improving revenue cycle management.

In the quest to balance both strategic and technical aspects of business operations in health care, new age leaders are emerging and making a difference. One of these leaders is Ritesh Chaturvedi who for over ten years has been spearheading projects that focus on improving revenue cycle management, operational efficiency, and boosting patient experience. Equipped with adequate formal education and career experience, Ritesh has been able to oversee many complex projects and produce the desired outputs. In this interview, we share Ritesh’s background, how he solves some of the hardest problems in health care, and what he thinks of as the next step.

Q1: Your career has enjoyed considerable success in the area of healthcare operations management. Please tell us whether and how your education has affected the way you worked up to this point?

A1: I would say that education has played a significant role in shaping my career. Education has continued to be a great asset in my career especially the MBA. I gained the necessary knowledge in business strategy and management that has, and continues to help me, in overseeing qualitative and quantitative measures of complicated projects in healthcare operations. My technical qualification in Information Technology has also been essential as it made me a business person with robust support from the core of ICT. The two dimensional view allows me to tackle the business aspects in healthcare operations rather effectively, and in particular, the revenue cycle management and application of the Information Technology strategies.

Q2: Please tell us about one of your impactful engagements where you led the redesign of the operating model of a large healthcare system, for example. Next, what were the main points of this transformation?

A2: This project was all about the need for integration and increasing the efficiency of processes across a big health care system. We embarked on this initiative with a deep dive on the current snapshot of the operating model in order to define the discrepancies within the performance of businesses. As a result of these reforms, economically valuable revenue cycle management functions were centralized and streamlined allowing for the effective management of revenue cycle output. One of the important aspects was the creation of the Revenue Cycle Business Partner, whose role was critical in nurturing an environment of culture and continuous improvement oriented by facts and insights. Such an approach not only enhanced the efficiency of processes but the organization’s ability to react in a timely manner to business opportunities was also improved.

Q3: With a particular large payer you managed to decrease billing errors by twenty percent. What exactly did you do to attain this number?

A3: Achieving a reduction of 20% in billing errors entailed some multi-level intervention. An examination of the current practices also helped pinpoint certain weaknesses in billing and claims denials management. We carried out this by implementing both smart integration and data analytics to mitigate such errors before they happened. On top of that, we made changes to the claim submission processes and trained more staff on the necessary skills to have fewer mistakes. All these strategies led to an even bigger reduction in billing errors, which in turn increased the accuracy and efficiency of the revenue cycle processes.

Q4: In another project, you were in charge of consolidating and streamlining revenue cycle operations. What seemed to be the main issues one faced, and what solutions did he/she use?

A4: There were a lot of challenges associated with such an approach as centralizing and standardizing revenue cycle functions, which included change management issues, integration of various systems etc. To tackle these issues, I concentrated on working with people, since effective communication is paramount to any venture. From the start of the transition period, convincing stakeholders on the need for change to everyone’s common benefit was important. This also helped to apply enough changes without causing enough disturbance into the regular activities of the organization. All other resistance to change was removed through the benefits of centralization in terms of order and operation efficiency.’

Q5: Claim denials have been reduced by 45 percent and that is a great achievement. What did you do to achieve this improvement?

A5: Claim denials reduction, as a particular policy, demanded more efforts toward the improvement of the process of claim reviews. Our team employed sophisticated data patterns to determine the cause of denials and used robotic process automation (RPA) to make the processes more efficient. Staff training was an additional important factor, understanding the billing system and what led to issues in denying claims helped shape most of the team, thus lessening the number of times claims were denied. There was a positive turnaround on the 45% cut back on the claim denials, and in turn, improved the organization’s financials.

Q6: In one of your projects, you led the implementation of a Financial Clearance Center. Did that add anything to the measures of satisfaction and/or care for the patients?

A6: The Financial Clearance Center was an attempt to address the patient satisfaction and care by making the processes more transparent and consistent throughout the patient journey. Since the financial clearance procedure was made uniform, unnecessary billing issues were eliminated as well as correct information about client’s financial obligations was elucidated to clients. This improved the patients’ experiences since there were lesser problems related to billing and hence patient satisfaction increased. Furthermore, Prioritizing the accuracy of clinical documents and the efficiency of process management led to enhancement in the quality of care provided to the patients.

Q7: You have handled a migration of critical systems, including Epic support. What were the basic difficulties you experienced during these transitions, and how were you able to undertake these processes smoothly?

A7: In managing the transition of arrangements like Epic support, there are several challenges which include knowledge transfer, system integration and managing client expectations. One of such key challenges was to ensure that the knowledge that should be transferred from the client’s team to our team is seamless. For this, I created very detailed application understanding documents and established clear escalation procedures for the clients. Careful planning with the stakeholders and reporting of problems at an early stage helped in most of the activities being carried out successfully with little or no impact on daily operations.

Q8: How did you use robotic process automation (RPA) to increase end-user productivity by 80 percent?

A8: The application of RPA was based on ‘What tasks are now being absorbed in terms of their workload within the revenue cycle workflow. Why were so many routine and mundane processes, e.g. coding and data cleaning, being performed by the human resources team? This was accomplished through the automation of tasks like claim management, where information was captured through forms, as well as data input tasks. Employing RPA System and Concepts helped management avoid stress, allowing them to work more effectively. Moreover, we remember that quite a large amount of training was carried out, thus allowing the improvement of the new systems and their productivity too.

Q9: It was your responsibility to continue the support and evolve into a complete implementation. How did you manage not only to do this but also to enlarge your project scope and not lose the client’s satisfaction?

A9: Changing the project scope from a support model to a full end-to-end implementation called for the above-average level of management and a good relationship with the clients. During the annual business review, I analyzed and assessed for additional needs and opportunities for improvements and showed how the such expansion would be beneficial. Through proactive communication with the client where we listened to any issues that they may have and provide solutions to them and assuring them their specifications were met, we managed to convince our client and increase the project scope. This strategy helped not only to satisfy the client but also reinforced our relationship in the long run.

Q10: Considering the future, what are some of your hopes regarding healthcare operations and how would you position yourself to play a role in that transformation?

A10: I have made mention of the future of healthcare operations with regard to technology, particularly on the further application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to volumetric structures and deeper operations. I am prepared to work in the healthcare field developing digital strategies and project management methodologies for healthcare improvement. This includes spearheading digital transformation projects, optimising revenue cycles, and building systems for continuous improvement. I believe this is achievable by keeping track of the movement within the industry and engaging in stakeholder interactions.

About Ritesh Chaturvedi:

Ritesh Chaturvedi has amassed more than 10 years of experience in healthcare operations and thus has gained capacity for managing even the most complex projects, reengineering revenue cycles, process optimization and technology. He focuses on the processes of operating model redesign, function centralization, implementing process change to generate more finances and improve health care services. Operating in a highly strategic manner, Ritesh incorporates process and technology, which leads to specific results like cut in costs, enhancement in cash flow and additional revenues. In matters that require information collaboration, the use of data as well as systems improvement in order to create a better healthcare organization and experience for patients, Ritesh is very active.