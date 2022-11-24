Search icon
Toxic Shock Syndrome: Know all about this life-threatening condition

Risk factors for this syndrome include skin wounds, surgery, and the use of tampons and other devices, such as the contraceptive sponge.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay

Toxic shock syndrome is a rare but life-threatening complication of some types of bacterial infections. Often toxic shock syndrome results from toxins produced by Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, but the condition can also be caused by toxins produced by group A streptococcus bacteria. This syndrome can affect anyone, including men, children, and postmenopausal women. Risk factors for this syndrome include skin wounds, surgery, and the use of tampons and other devices, such as the contraceptive sponge.

What are the symptoms of toxic shock syndrome?

  • Sudden high fever
  • Low blood pressure (low blood pressure)
  • Vomiting or diarrhea
  • Rash resembling a sunburn, especially on the palms and soles
  • Muscle pain
  • Redness of the eyes, mouth, and throat
  • Headache

Risk factors toxic shock syndrome

Toxic shock syndrome can progress rapidly. Complications include shock, kidney failure and even death. The risk of developing toxic shock syndrome increases if a person has had a viral infection, such as the flu or chickenpox.

Diagnosis

Doctors test a blood or urine sample to diagnose toxic shock syndrome. Apart from this, it is also examined by taking swab of vagina, cervix or throat. Doctors can also get a CT scan or chest X-ray done to see whether this toxic shock syndrome has affected other parts of the body and if so, to what extent.

DNA Originals
More

