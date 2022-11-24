Toxic Shock Syndrome: Know all about this life-threatening condition

Photo: Pixabay

Toxic shock syndrome is a rare but life-threatening complication of some types of bacterial infections. Often toxic shock syndrome results from toxins produced by Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, but the condition can also be caused by toxins produced by group A streptococcus bacteria. This syndrome can affect anyone, including men, children, and postmenopausal women. Risk factors for this syndrome include skin wounds, surgery, and the use of tampons and other devices, such as the contraceptive sponge.

Excess weight is linked to a higher risk of COVID-19 infection: Research

What are the symptoms of toxic shock syndrome?

Sudden high fever

Low blood pressure (low blood pressure)

Vomiting or diarrhea

Rash resembling a sunburn, especially on the palms and soles

Muscle pain

Redness of the eyes, mouth, and throat

Headache

Risk factors toxic shock syndrome

Toxic shock syndrome can progress rapidly. Complications include shock, kidney failure and even death. The risk of developing toxic shock syndrome increases if a person has had a viral infection, such as the flu or chickenpox.

Diagnosis

Doctors test a blood or urine sample to diagnose toxic shock syndrome. Apart from this, it is also examined by taking swab of vagina, cervix or throat. Doctors can also get a CT scan or chest X-ray done to see whether this toxic shock syndrome has affected other parts of the body and if so, to what extent.