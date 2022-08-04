From antioxidants to weight loss: Know benefits of including pistachios in your diet

Pixabay

Since our childhood, we have heard about nuts and their various health benefits. We can eat a handful of nuts within a few minutes.

The amazingly crunchy and delicious nuts are great mid-meal snacks. Walnuts, almonds, cashews, pine nuts, hazelnuts, and pistachios can act as the best and healthiest delight one can have instantly.

Pistachio nuts are not only tasty and fun to eat but also super healthy.

These edible seeds of the Pistacia vera tree contain healthy fats and are a good source of protein, fiber, and antioxidants.

They contain several essential nutrients and can aid weight loss and heart and gut health.

Health Benefits of Pistachios

Rich in Antioxidants

The pigments that give pistachios their unique green and purple color have protective antioxidant properties.

They prevent cell damage and play a key role in reducing the risk of disease, such as cancer.

Pistachios have the highest content of lutein and zeaxanthin, which are very important antioxidants for eye health.

Low on calories

Pistachios are among the lowest-calorie nuts. They contain the highest amount of potassium. They’re especially rich in phytosterols, all of which support cardiovascular health.

Pistachios are also a useful source of the amino acid L-arginine, which we convert to the blood pressure-lowering compound, nitric oxide.

Help in managing blood sugar levels

Despite having a higher carb content than most nuts, pistachios have a low glycemic index, meaning they don’t increase blood sugar levels.

They are rich in fiber and healthy fats, pistachio nuts are rich in antioxidants, carotenoids, and phenolic compounds, all of which are beneficial for blood sugar control.

Benefits of pistachio have been seen in studies examining the blood sugar effects of pistachio nuts on those with type 2 diabetes.

All of which suggests that as well as having a low glycaemic value(GI), pistachio nuts offer other valuable blood sugar management benefits.

Beneficial for Weight Management

Pistachios are rich in fiber and protein, both of which increase feelings of fullness and help you eat less.

They are useful inclusion in a weight management program, as well as having a lower calorie and fat content than most other nuts, they also have a reduced net metabolizable energy content– which means we don’t digest and absorb all of their calorific value. Being rich in fiber also helps keep us full and satiated.

One study showed that individuals who ate in-shell pistachios consumed 41% fewer calories than individuals who ate shelled pistachios.

Support eye health

Pistachios contain the highest levels of zeaxanthin and lutein, both of which protect your eyes from damage caused by blue light as well as age-related macular degeneration.

These two antioxidants play an important role in protecting the eyes as we age.

