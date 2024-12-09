HEALTH
Peptides are making waves in the bodybuilding world. Not only do they seem to have a better safety profile than SARMs and don’t deplete testosterone, but are also milder when used.
They’ve moved beyond being a whispered buzzword in the gym now, and lots of guys I know are trying them. After nearly a year of personal experimentation, and after having used SARMs for years, I think I’m in a great place to pass my knowledge on here.
So right now I’m going to break down five of the most popular peptides used for muscle growth for you in detail. We are going to focus on four key peptides: GHRP2/6, CJC-1295, Ipamorelin, and BPC-157.
GHRP is an acronym for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide. They are synthetic peptides designed to stimulate the pituitary gland to prompt the release of growth hormone (GH), an essential component for muscle growth and repair.
The two most commonly used, and most notable for their potential bodybuilding benefits are GHRP-2 and GHRP-6.
So how do they work?
Well, GHRPs have a clear mission: to boost your growth hormone levels. They do this as artificial recreations of short-chain amino acids that occur naturally.
Users often report increased lean muscle mass, improved recovery times, and better overall training endurance. Certainly, my experiences back these claims up.
GHRP-2 tends to be stronger for gains, which can mean quicker results for those looking to accelerate muscle growth.
So, which is better? GHRP-2 generally has a stronger impact on GH release compared to GHRP-6. So if it’s pure strength you want, it could be better for you.
However, don’t rule out GHRP-6 as it has a different benefit, in that it significantly increases hunger signals. So, for bodybuilders aiming to bulk up fast, this can be a fantastic because you get a significant appetite boost, alongside some muscle building.
Having said that, you’ll still get an appetite boost on GHRP-2, a notable one. If you really want to bulk, and you can be disciplined and what you eat though, then 6 will get you sheer size much faster (of course you can stack them as well).
But what about concerns & side effects? Well, these are the common things to note:
Because these are grey market research chemicals, there are no official doses to tell you about. It’s all anecdotal, and it’s important you understand that.
Dosing any of these peptides for muscle growth or strength, you should start with the lowest recommended dose as you see, and work up.
GHRP-2 has a relatively short half life, and two doses per day are usually taken. 200 mcg (micrograms, not milligrams – take note on that) per day, split in half is typical.
GHRP-6 is actually usually taken in a similar range. I’ve seen up to 500 mcg recommended, split into two daily doses, but considering the aggressive appetite ramping, I wouldn’t go that high. Around 200 mcg, split into 100 mcg doses, worked for me while keeping that appetite under control.
CJC-1295 is different to GHRP-2 & 6 in that it is a growth hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH) analog. Unlike GHRPs, which stimulate a single spike of GH, CJC-1295 facilitates a steady release over time.
This sustained action of CJC-1295 over many hours can make a significant difference to both muscle growth and recovery. It’s the main reason I probably prefer to use it, because I feel it’s giving me ongoing benefits rather than a single spike.
Look, you’ll get noticeable increases in muscle growth with consistent usage. The sustained GH release contributes to not just muscle gain but also improved fat metabolism and quicker recovery periods between workouts.
In terms of what Growth Hormone does, here’s a snapshot:
As you can see, that’s a significant list of notable benefits. It’s pretty similar to the list of benefits of using GHRP-2 & 6, but with slight differences.
CJC-1295 differs from GHRPs primarily in its method of growth hormone release. Where GHRPs produce a quick, sharp increase, CJC-1295 provides a smoother, more prolonged release. This steady release is favored by those looking for gradual muscle growth without extreme peaks and troughs.
It will deliver slightly elevated muscle development (higher levels of GH production), and slightly lower levels of appetite spike compared to GHRPs.
So what you’re really looking at is the level of muscle growth, against the level of appetite stimulation.
That’s why a lot of people tend to use GHRPs initially to bulk, and then switch to CJC-1295 to develop muscle tone.
CJC-1295 is generally considered safe when used appropriately. Anecdotally, after many years in use, there is been little observed of any medium to long term negative effects.
However, potential short-term side effects include:
It’s important to note again that the dosage for this peptide is in micrograms and not milligrams.
Typical dosage is between 200 – 400 mcg per day, although some users take a little less or a little more.
It’s also mostly administered twice per day, due to its short half life. Most guys seem to take it first thing in the morning, and then mid-afternoon, splitting their total dosage in half.
Ipamorelin is another of the most popular peptide supplements for muscle growth. It works as a selective growth hormone-releasing peptide, that’s known for its targeted action.
Unlike many other GHRPs, it doesn’t significantly affect other hormones like cortisol or prolactin. This may not be a problem for you, but if it is, then it makes it a far better choice. Cortisol raises over a long period especially can be problematic.
Ipamorelin has become known as the peptide that balances great results with minimal side effects.
It supports noticeable lean muscle gain, accelerates fat loss, and speeds up recovery. It’s consistent but not overly aggressive, which makes it ideal for those who want steady growth without excessive risks.
Overall, it balances good results with fewer side effects, and also crucially is not aggressive on appetite.
When you place Ipamorelin next to GHRPs, one thing really does stand out, and that’s it selective nature.
While GHRPs like GHRP-2 or GHRP-6 may boost GH and raise other hormones, Ipamorelin stays focused. Compared to CJC-1295, Ipamorelin offers similar benefits but with a cleaner hormonal profile.
Also, as I said, Ipamorelin does not spike an increase in appetite in the same way as the others, making it a fantastic peptide for muscle growth.
One reason Ipamorelin is popular is because it’s overall safety profile is fantastic, even compared to the other mild peptides we have discussed here.
It rarely triggers significant side effects. The most common issues are minor, such as
I’ve never had side effects at all, but minor headaches and a bit of nausea in the first couple of weeks are very tolerable.
As with the other peptides discussed in this peptide muscle building guide, Ipamorelin is typically taken at doses of between 200 and 400 mcg per day.
Note that some people prefer to dose this three times per day, although two is more typical. That’s because it has a slightly lower half life than the others.
I’ll also mention that people tend to run this in cycles of around 12 weeks. That’s the case with the others, although it’s mentioned less.
BPC-157 is a peptide naturally derived from a protein found in gastric juice. However, before you go yucky, this is another artificial peptide grown in the lab as a short chain amino acid peptide, rather than being literally from the stomachs gastric juice.
While it’s not strictly a muscle-growth peptide like GHRPs, it does play a vital role in enhancing muscle repair and recovery.
BPC-157 is fantastic for healing injuries and helping you recover faster. It’s often used by both athletes and bodybuilders to support recovery from injuries or intense training.
Faster recovery means more frequent, effective training sessions, which can indirectly boost muscle growth. It reduces downtime, and helps muscle repair and grow faster. It will also build up your stamina and strength.
This is why it’s often stacked with another peptide, so that you create muscle and strength while also preparing and growing faster.
BPC-157 is one of the safer peptides available. Although it is anecdotal with not much study data backing this up, over 20 years, you’ll find virtually nothing online to suggest otherwise.
Side effects are minimal, with occasional reports of nausea or discomfort at injection sites.
So this is well-tolerated, and a brilliant way to underpin other peptides and make faster progress with less pain.
Start small. Begin with the lowest effective dose and then monitor your body’s response. Side effects are usually dose-dependent, so gradual increases are key to tolerance.
Let’s quickly summarize everything we have covered here:
There’s only one place you can get the full range of muscle building peptides at great prices and with high purity, and that’s from a company called Swiss Chems.
Right now, these are the prices you’ll pay:
Note that DAC with CJC-1295 is my recommended choice, because DAC is a substance that extends the half life from around 12 hours to 36 hours or more. This means you only need to dose once daily, and it will build up in effects after several days.
