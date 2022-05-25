Tomato flu: 26 cases detected in Odisha, all you need to know about the virus

Tomato flu

Tomato flu has hit Odisha as 26 children were diagnosed with the hand, foot and mouth disease, health official stated on Tuesday. The condition of these children are however said to be stable. Tomato flu is an infectious viral disease caused by intestinal viruses and occurs mostly in children.

Out of the 36 samples that were collected and tested in the Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar, 26 were found to be HFMD positive, Health Services director Bijay Mohapatra told reporters. Of the 26 children who were found to be infected with HFMD, 19 are from Bhubaneswar, three from Puri and two each from Cuttack and Puri, according to Mohapatra.

"Those infected are in the age group of 1-9 years and have been asked to remain in isolation for five-seven days," the official said. The illness is rare in adults as they usually have immune systems strong enough to defend them from the virus. Earlier this month, over 80 cases of the tomato flu were reported from Kerala's Kollam district.

What Is Tomato Flu?

This viral infection is common among children below five years of age. An infected person experiences fever, usually accompanied by rashes, skin irritation and dehydration. The tomato flu causes blisters on several parts of the infected body, which are generally red in colour.

Due to its round shape and red colour the infection has got its name tomato flu or tomato fever. This flu is a self-limiting one and there is no specific drug for this. This means that the symptoms will resolve overtime. Like other cases of flu, tomato fever is also contagious. Those infected with this flu need to be kept in isolation as this could spread rapidly from one person to another.

Symptoms of Tomato Flu

Probable symptoms in most of the cases include fever, painful sores in the mouth and rash with blisters on hands, feet and buttocks, according to the World Health Organisation. According to several reports, the flu can also cause tiredness, joint pain, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, high fever, and body ache.

In some cases, it may also change the colour of the legs and the hands.

Things to keep in mind

It is essential to prevent children from scratching the blisters caused by the flu. Proper rest and hygiene is also advised.

Avoid close contact with the infected person. Bath the infected child with warm water. Maintain proper hygiene.

Utensils, clothes and other items used by the infected persons must be sanitised to prevent the flu from spreading.

Fluid intake would also help counteract dehydration. Most importantly, seek doctor's advice if you notice any of the symptoms.