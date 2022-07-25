Tomato Fever in India: Is the viral disease as dangerous as Covid-19? Know how to keep yourself safe

Representational image

The Covid-19 pandemic at its peak was one of the biggest health crises faced by the entire world, with over one lakh cases being reported in India daily during the second wave of the outbreak. Now, India is facing another threat to public health – tomato fever.

Till now, over 80 cases of the viral disease have been detected in Kerala, putting the total tally of the tomato fever outbreak at 100 cases. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said that there is no reason to be alarmed about the outbreak, while health experts have notified several precautions that can be taken to prevent infection.

Is tomato fever as dangerous as Covid-19?

In the majority of the cases of tomato fever or tomato flu, the patient is a child. The person infected with the viral disease experiences rashes on the skin, dehydration, and skin irritation. Just like any other flu, tomato fever is also contagious.

Just like Covid-19, the person infected with tomato fever is recommended to be kept in isolation as the disease can spread fast. Rest and proper hygiene is also essential part of preventing the spread of the tomato flu.

There is some relief when it comes to being infected with tomato fever, as there have been no deaths reported due to the virus till now. Unlike coronavirus, tomato flu is not a life-threatening disease as of yet. Most of the symptoms experienced are mild, and there are little to no cases of hospitalizations due to the viral disease.

How to keep your kids safe from tomato fever

First and foremost, if your child is experiencing any symptoms of tomato fever, it is advised that you immediately seek medical attention. Here are some of the preventative measures you can follow to keep your children safe from tomato fever –

Avoid scraping blisters or rashes on the skin

Maintain proper hygiene and cleanliness at home

Make sure the child is taking frequent baths, preferably with cold water

Keep a safe distance from any person infected or exhibiting symptoms of tomato fever

Tomato fever, though not deadly, can impact the immunity of a youngster as it can cause fever and other flu-like symptoms. It has been advised that any person infected with the virus seek medical attention immediately.

