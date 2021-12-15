Tips for working pregnant women: How to take care of your health?

Women are now entering into every workplace - from pilots to corporate, healthcare, and sports. However, working women require to be extra careful about their health conditions during pregnancy. Serious attention should be paid to nutrition, sleep, and exercise to cope up with discomforts due to pregnancy. Getting pregnant does not mean that working women have to give up the job although it gets them in a delicate state of health. Working up until the start of labour is possible for a woman who is experiencing a normal, healthy pregnancy. They can, however, opt to cease working whenever it is convenient for them. Some women choose to quit working several weeks before their due date, while others will continue to work even if they are in the early stages of labour.

By remembering a few things, working pregnant women can take care of their health at work.

Eat Well

Women should frequently eat short and balanced meals to stay energized and avoid hyperacidity. It is advisable to avoid fasting or keeping long gaps between the meals as it may make pregnant women feel inactive and tired. It's also possible that their ability to focus on their work will deteriorate. Eat nutritious snacks, like sliced raw vegetables, fruits, salads, curd, jaggery, Rajgira, protein-rich foods like dals, sprouts, soy, milk and egg products, as these foods are ideal for a pregnant working woman.

“A pregnant woman should also consume at least four servings of calcium each day. Folic acid and Omega-3 supplements are also important to keep her mental health and physical health in check. They are also necessary for the proper development of her baby”, says Dr Manisha Munemane, Consultant- Gynaecologist, Jupiter Hospital, Pune.

Sleep Well

Heavy work pressure leads to sleep deprivation and during pregnancy, it might adversely affect the health of both mother and unborn child. With proper sleep, working women can handle pregnancy well.

“With proper sleep, an expecting mother can avoid long-term harmful consequences for her and the baby's health. During pregnancy, sleep disorders such as insomnia can lead to health problems that include gestational hypertension, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, preterm birth, foetal growth disorders” says Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist, Obstetrician and IVF Expert, Nurture Clinic, Delhi.

Dr Bajaj adds that seven to nine hours of good sleep is strongly recommended for all pregnant women especially those who are working nearly eight hours in offices and other workplaces. In addition, research suggests that pregnant women should sleep on their left side. Sleeping on their backs might cause uterine blood flow to decrease, which can be dangerous.

Wear Comfortable Clothes

During pregnancy, an office job and its environment can make you feel uneasy. As a result, choose the appropriate clothing to alleviate the frequent pregnancy discomforts. Choose an attire that allows you to breathe freely and move around the office effortlessly. Avoid high heels and soft fabrics. Wearing unflattering clothing might put pressure on your foetus, make you feel uneasy, and even decrease your work efficiency.

Seating arrangement at the workplace

It is important to ensure that during pregnancy, working women’s seating arrangement is comfortable. This can be accomplished by resting your back and neck on a tiny pillow. While working on a computer, keep your hands on the armrest and maintain a safe distance. Taking frequent brief breaks, such as getting up and moving about for a few minutes, will help you feel more energised. You can also recharge by sitting for a few minutes with the lights turned out, your eyes closed, and your feet up.

Take breaks and exercise during work

During pregnancy, women should avoid working non-stop. Hence, take a break. Get some fresh air by going on a stroll. Deep breathing also helps a lot. This will increase your blood circulation and help you avoid heartburn and acid reflux. Sitting for long periods can result in backaches and stiffness in the arms and legs. Here are some simple ways to stay fit and active during the workday: 1. Every hour, go for a 5-minute stroll. 2. While at your desk, gently stretch your arms, shift your chair, and stretch your legs as needed. 3. Take at least 2-4 minutes to practise deep breathing.