Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Tips for fasting safely when you have diabetes

Fasting becomes a little difficult if you are dealing with diabetes. So, take these precautions if you are fasting.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Team |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 09:01 PM IST

Tips for fasting safely when you have diabetes
Photo: Pixabay

Indian festivals are not only associated with faith but also with good health. Fasting helps in detoxifying the body by flushing out toxins from the body. But if you are a diabetic patient then it becomes important for you to take care of a few things during the fast. Diabetic patients should not stay hungry for long during the fast. They should keep eating something or the other for a short period of time so that their blood glucose level remains under control.

How simpler, faster breast cancer treatment approaches can help treat more patients, enhance experience

Precautions that a diabetic patients should take.

Don't stay hungry for long
Diabetics are not advised to starve during prolonged fasting. Keep eating some healthy things every once in a while, so that the blood sugar level in the body remains under control.

Don't drink too much tea
Instead of drinking more tea and coffee, keep drinking lemonade, coconut water, lassi and buttermilk.

Take care of medicines
Many times people refrain from taking their medicines on the day of fasting. Don't make the mistake of doing this. Don't miss your medicines and insulin doses.

Avoid fried food
You should eat boiled, roasted, and steamed food instead of fried and fried food. Eat roasted or boiled sweet potatoes in limited quantities. You can eat buckwheat flour. It is very nutritious. Apart from this, eat cucumber raita, tomato dishes, and low glycemic index foods.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh
From omega 3 to antioxidants: 5 food items to improve your mental health and wellbeing
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, others sizzle in sexy outfits
In pics: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in blue sweatshirt
Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Saharanpur, UP: Shamli man burns mother-in-law alive as wife refuses to go home with him
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.