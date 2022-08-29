Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Time to break mental violence: Why is it important to open up

Our emotional, psychological, and social well-being are all parts of our mental health. It influences our thoughts, emotions, and behaviours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

Time to break mental violence: Why is it important to open up
Time to break mental violence: Why is it important to open up

Every other emotion loses out to mental anguish, which progressively destroys a person. People today experience depression at a very young age due to the extreme stress that the environment bestows on a child's first motor development. Because they were unable to share their feelings, we lose bright people every other day. It's time to end the stigma associated with being silent and leading a fake shielded life, which only serves to disrupt our inner serenity. When we are depressed, we start to despise ourselves, which kills our joy and our spark. As we begin to isolate ourselves from social interaction, we break down at any time. People undervalue their potential to shine and don't realise the power in their smiles.

We’ve been brought up in a society where a person's worth is determined by their grade point average, their bank account balance, and the clothes they choose to wear. We’ve never been taught how to empathise with others, put ourselves in their shoes, and view things from their point of view. We've been advised that in order to progress, we must always drag the other person behind us. We are what we are now because of the failed social principles that shaped us, it's only a matter of change which can brighten everything. People worry about being criticised when they think beyond the box.

Let's start a practice of self-love and treat ourselves with the utmost respect. Let's normalise talking about mental health and seeking help when needed because it doesn’t make you any less of a person.

Men toward Mental health

We have always been preached this false teaching that men don’t feel and men don’t cry. When can men start talking about mental violence and when can we normalise that being soft doesn’t mean being weak? Contrary to popular belief this still is feminism.

There are numerous organisations and experts who can assist you in overcoming and comprehending circumstances that we often find difficult to handle when under stress. To get support, you don't necessarily have to reveal your identity, and the professional keeps your information private.

A list of NGOs in India which help tackle mental health:

1. The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF)

2. Mindroot Foundation

3. The Banyan

4. The MINDS Foundation

5. LonePack

6. Ashadeep

Movies that can help you love yourself a little more:

1. The Pursuit of Happiness

2. Slumdog Millionaire

3. Love you Zindagi 

4. Inside out 

5. A beautiful mind

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA CUET PG 2022 admit card at cuet.nta.nic.in: All important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.