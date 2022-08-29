Time to break mental violence: Why is it important to open up

Every other emotion loses out to mental anguish, which progressively destroys a person. People today experience depression at a very young age due to the extreme stress that the environment bestows on a child's first motor development. Because they were unable to share their feelings, we lose bright people every other day. It's time to end the stigma associated with being silent and leading a fake shielded life, which only serves to disrupt our inner serenity. When we are depressed, we start to despise ourselves, which kills our joy and our spark. As we begin to isolate ourselves from social interaction, we break down at any time. People undervalue their potential to shine and don't realise the power in their smiles.



We’ve been brought up in a society where a person's worth is determined by their grade point average, their bank account balance, and the clothes they choose to wear. We’ve never been taught how to empathise with others, put ourselves in their shoes, and view things from their point of view. We've been advised that in order to progress, we must always drag the other person behind us. We are what we are now because of the failed social principles that shaped us, it's only a matter of change which can brighten everything. People worry about being criticised when they think beyond the box.



Let's start a practice of self-love and treat ourselves with the utmost respect. Let's normalise talking about mental health and seeking help when needed because it doesn’t make you any less of a person.



Men toward Mental health



We have always been preached this false teaching that men don’t feel and men don’t cry. When can men start talking about mental violence and when can we normalise that being soft doesn’t mean being weak? Contrary to popular belief this still is feminism.



There are numerous organisations and experts who can assist you in overcoming and comprehending circumstances that we often find difficult to handle when under stress. To get support, you don't necessarily have to reveal your identity, and the professional keeps your information private.



A list of NGOs in India which help tackle mental health:



1. The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF)

2. Mindroot Foundation

3. The Banyan

4. The MINDS Foundation

5. LonePack

6. Ashadeep



Movies that can help you love yourself a little more:



1. The Pursuit of Happiness

2. Slumdog Millionaire

3. Love you Zindagi

4. Inside out

5. A beautiful mind