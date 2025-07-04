Thyroid symptoms in women: 5 signs of hypothyroidism every woman should know

Here are some common symptoms of hypothyroidism in women.

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of the neck. It regulates your metabolism and helps the body perform many other functions. Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormones. This can lead to a variety of problems in the body. Women are more likely to develop this condition.

According to reports, 200 million people suffer from thyroid problems. Also, 1 in 8 women have thyroid problems, and they are 8 times more likely to develop this condition than men. Here are some common symptoms of hypothyroidism in women.

Fatigue and low energy

One of the earliest and most frequent symptoms is feeling constantly tired, even if you sleep well. Since thyroid hormones regulate metabolism, when there is a drop in hormone levels, it can slow down various processes in the body, leaving you feeling exhausted and weak.

Unexplained weight gain

If you're gaining weight even without making any changes to your diet or activity level, it could be due to hypothyroidism. Low thyroid hormone levels slow down your metabolism. This causes your body to burn fewer calories, leading to weight gain.

Irregular or heavy menstrual periods

Thyroid hormones affect your menstrual cycle. Hypothyroidism can cause menstrual periods to be heavier, longer, or more frequent. Hormone imbalances can also make it difficult to get pregnant.

Depression or mood changes

A drop in thyroid hormone levels can affect neurotransmitters such as serotonin. This leads to feelings of sadness, anxiety, or depression. Some women may also have difficulty concentrating or have memory problems, also known as "brain fog."

Dry skin and thinning hair

Thyroid hormones play an important role in maintaining healthy skin and hair. When you have hypothyroidism, skin may become dry, rough, and pale, and your hair may thin or fall out more than normal.