Thyroid health: Add THESE five superfoods to your diet for better thyroid function

The most popular form of treatment for hypothyroidism is thyroid hormone replacement therapy. Of course, medications can have side effects, and skipping a dose might make symptoms worse.

In some cases, natural remedies might work better for you and cause fewer side effects overall. In addition to medication and other treatments, your diet can have an impact on a thyroid condition like hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism. If you have a thyroid imbalance, it is crucial to understand which foods support thyroid function.

Here are some superfoods for thyroid imbalance:

Coconut is one of the best foods for hyperthyroid or hypothyroid sufferers, whether it is consumed raw or cooked. For those whose metabolisms are slow or sluggish, it speeds things up. Medium-chain fatty acids and medium-chain triglycerides, both of which support metabolism, are abundant in coconut.

Vitamins A, C, K, and folate are present in coriander. It is most effective for promoting thyroid health, reducing inflammation, and improving the liver's capacity to turn T4 into T3. Coriander water is preferred first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

One of the culinary world's most nutrient-dense legumes is moong dal, also known as green gram/ mung bean. It is a veritable goldmine of essential vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc, and folate and offers a plethora of health advantages as a result.

Despite their small size, pumpkin seeds are rich in nutritious value. You can get a significant amount of healthy fats, magnesium, and zinc by eating just a small amount of them.

Amla has about eight times as much vitamin C as an orange and about 17 times as much as a pomegranate. This seemingly straightforward Indian fruit is a real superfood. There is evidence that it is a hair tonic.

