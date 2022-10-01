Thyroid cancer: all you need to know about its symptoms, causes, treatments and preventions

Photo: Pexels

Thyroid cancer is a rare type of cancer that affects the thyroid gland, a small gland at the base of the neck that produces hormones. Thyroid cancer is a lump in and around the neck, weight loss, swollen glands in the neck, a sore throat that does not get better, difficulty in swallowing and breathing and hoarseness. It can be treated if diagnosed earlier.

Symptoms

The most common symptoms of thyroid cancer are swelling or lump in the neck. As well as neck or ear pain or difficulty swallowing or even breathing. This can be accompanied by a hoarse throat, wheezing and an ongoing cough. Many show no signs, and the lump is usually found by a doctor during an exam. The doctor may check to see if the lump is cancerous with a biopsy.

Causes

Experts do not understand the exact cause of thyroid cancer. A family history of thyroid disease or cancer magnifies the threat. DNA structures are a leading cause, followed by the aging process. In some cases, inherited DNA mutations trigger a reaction to health treatments. Causes may include excessive exposure to X-rays or medical radiation treatments. Neck or chest x-rays contribute to higher incidences of thyroid cancer. Insufficient amounts of iodine in your diet amplify the risks. A diet lacking iodine prevents the body from generating enough thyroid hormones. The results cause goitres or enlarged thyroid, leading to thyroid cancer.

Treatment

Treatment focuses on eliminating the cancerous cells in your body. Treatment will depend on the stage, age, and general health. Surgery to remove the thyroid gland is usually required. Doctors will not know if it is cancerous or not until the lump has been removed. Surgery may be followed up by an injection of radioactive iodine. This will destroy any remaining tissue of the thyroid that was left behind. After the thyroid has been removed, thyroid hormone medications will be needed. The medication will be needed for the rest of the patient's life. The medicine is for hormone production which will prevent hypothyroidism.

Prevention

Knowing family medical histories, gender and age is the best prevention. Thyroid cancer is preventable and curable in the early stages. It's done through blood tests looking for inherited cell mutations. Talk with your doctor and voice your concerns. Understand that the doctor needs a clear picture before treating any condition. A healthy diet of iodine foods and routine health checks can help prevent it. Although both genders are susceptible, it affects more women of all ages. It may be due to a lack of thyroid hormone, which protects against cancer.