Thyroid Awareness Month: What is childhood hyperthyroidism? Know causes and symptoms here

Hyperthyroidism is characterised by excessive thyroid gland activity, which results in increased thyroid hormone secretion and, as a result, faster metabolism in the tissues around the thyroid.

The most common cause of thyrotoxicosis, while a very uncommon illness in children, is hyperthyroidism. Graves disease is a kind of thyroid autoimmune condition characterised by hyperthyroidism. Only one to five per cent of all Graves disease patients are children, yet it accounts for more than 95 per cent of instances of paediatric thyrotoxicosis.

Hyperthyroidism in babies is uncommon but possibly fatal. It manifests in foetuses of mothers who have Graves disease now or in the past. Maternal autoantibodies that target thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) receptors in the thyroid gland cause Graves disease by overstimulating thyroid hormone production.

These antibodies produce intrauterine Graves disease, which leads to thyroid hyperfunction in the baby and can cause foetal mortality or preterm delivery owing to foetal hyperactivity or tachycardia. Neonatal Graves disease often lasts a short time since newborns eliminate the antibodies after delivery.

Hypothyroidism: Signs and symptoms

Jittery, with shaky hands and difficulty focusing

Rapid heart rate

Large thyroid gland

Issues with sweat and sleep

Having great hunger when losing weight

A wide-eyed look with perhaps protruding eyes.

dizziness and loose stools

An autoimmune disorder called Grave's disease, which causes the body to create antibodies that activate the thyroid gland uncontrolled and cause it to produce too much thyroid hormone, is the most frequent cause of hyperthyroidism in children and teenagers.

What causes childhood hyperthyroidism?

1. The most typical cause of hyperthyroidism in children is Graves' disease. It is an autoimmune illness that develops when the body's immune system becomes confused and targets the thyroid gland in addition to pathogens. The thyroid gland releases more thyroid hormone as a result of the employment of cells known as antibodies. The muscles that support the eyes may also be attacked by these antibodies, resulting in an enlargement of the eyes. A second name for Graves' disease is autoimmune hyperthyroidism.

2. Hyperthyroidism can result from using thyroid hormone medications in excess. It is possible for kids using thyroid hormone medication to address low thyroid problems to take too much of the medication and instead develop hyperthyroidism.

3. The disorder known as thyroiditis causes the thyroid gland to swell up and release excess hormones into the blood. Usually, this is a self-limiting condition, meaning it will end on its own. Thyroiditis can result from an infection or damage to the thyroid gland, as well as from the early stages of autoimmune illnesses like Hashimoto's thyroiditis.

4. Although uncommon, neonatal Graves' disease is the most frequent kind of hyperthyroidism in infants. When a woman has Graves' disease, her antibodies cross the placenta and activate the developing baby's thyroid gland.

5. Iodine overdose from food can also result in hyperthyroidism. The generation of thyroid hormones requires iodine, which is why the World Health Organization advises consuming iodized salt. Iodine can be consumed in excess, though. Consuming too much iodine-rich food, such as seaweed, might cause this. The majority of cases of iodine excess are brought on by taking iodine supplements.

6. Growths in the thyroid gland called thyroid nodules may create excess hormones. Your child's neck may have a nodule, in which case we could advise a biopsy. In this process, a tiny piece of thyroid tissue is removed and examined under a microscope to look for cancerous cells. The majority of thyroid nodules are not malignant, however, when they are harmless, surgical methods one can opt.

Article by: Dr Suresh Birajdar, Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar