Thyroid and mental problems: How disease can lead to mental distress

The thyroid is a gland that is present in the neck and releases thyroid hormones. If these hormones become unbalanced, then there can be physical problems as well as mental problems. These problems can occur equally in both men and women. Due to thyroid imbalance, problems like depression, anxiety, and insomnia start arising. According to experts, thyroid patients should pay attention to their lifestyle, if they pay attention to their physical health, then their mental health will get improved.

Here, we will discuss how thyroid can occur mental health problems and how to control it.

1. Endocrine glands

Thyroid is one of the most important endocrine glands. It releases and makes certain types of hormones. The thyroid function is to control the body’s metabolism and how actually our body uses the energy.

In order to make thyroid hormones, the thyroid gland needs iodine. If the iodine is too little or too much in your body, it affects the level of hormones that the thyroid gland makes. It affects bodily functions like heart rate, breathing, digestion, body temperature, brain development, mental activity, skin etc

2. Affect the mood

If the thyroid is overactive that is hyperthyroidism then it can lead to anxiety, nervousness, and irritability. If the thyroid is underactive that is hypothyroidism then it may lead to depression or unusual tiredness.

Mental health problems like difficulties with concentration short-term memory lapse or lack of interest can happen.

3. Affect mental health

May it be any type of thyroid, it can make one feel more emotional and you may suffer from rapid mood changes. If the thyroid is overactive then anxiety is like a feeling of nervousness or trembling or palpitations. If the thyroid is active then depression, loss of appetite, and disturbed sleep may occur.

4. Communication

People with thyroid should take care of their mental health through open communication. Some of us tend to keep things inside us which can lead to frustration and resentfulness. Making a point to say how you feel and seek help is essential.

Also, trying new things when feeling stressed or anxious will help us to distract ourselves.

Lastly, make time to practice the rule of three.

Before the day ends, write a note of three things which made you feel positive.

The next morning, re-read that note and in the evening add more 3 things to that list.

Thyroid levels should be kept under control as well under the proper guidance of the doctor.

5. Healthy Diet

It is important to take precautions about food which interfere with thyroid hormones like cabbage cauliflower, broccoli & soybean. Take medicines regularly, do regular yogic exercises & meditation along with a healthy diet, fresh fruits & vegetables.

6. Regular exercises

Keep yourself indulged in some form of exercise like running, cycling, sports or walking to keep the thyroid in control. Follow up with your doctor for dose adjustments to keep thyroid levels normal even after thyroidectomy. Monitor thyroid functions at regular intervals.