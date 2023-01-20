Search icon
Three ayurvedic home remedies to fight cold and cough with ease

With the help of simple things present in the kitchen, you can avoid the problem of cold and cough.

Representational image

The changing weather has the biggest impact on a person's health. There is a need to take special care of your health during winter. Actually, as soon as the weather changes, the problem of cough and cold starts troubling. Cough can also be caused by a bacterial or viral infection or allergies. It is most important to have strong immunity during monsoon days. Because due to the weakness of immunity, we come into the grip of diseases quickly.

You can take the help of home remedies to get rid of the problem of cold and cough. Home remedies have been used in Ayurveda for centuries to avoid cold coughs and seasonal diseases. With the help of simple things present in the kitchen, you can avoid the problem of cold and cough.

Follow these home remedies to avoid cold and cough:

1. Ginger

Many people use ginger in tea only for taste. But let us tell you that ginger is considered very beneficial for health. Anti-oxidant properties are found in ginger. Drinking ginger tea can provide relief from cough and cold.

2. Turmeric

The problem of cold and cough is common in the changing season. In such a situation, you can consume turmeric milk to keep yourself healthy and to get relief from cold and cough. The anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties present in turmeric can also help protect against infection in the changing season.

3. Black pepper

Black pepper present in the kitchen is used as a spice. But it is not only a spice but it is also used to get relief from many problems arising in the changing season. To avoid cold and cough, you can use black pepper powder mixed with honey.

