THIS Vitamin deficiency leads to forgetfulness, weakens eyes and heart; Here’s how you can correct it

Updated: Jan 20, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

Vitamin B rich foods: There should be no vitamin B deficiency in a healthy body. There are many types of vitamin B which can show different physical symptoms.

In this article, we will learn the diseases that vitamin B deficiency can cause and the many types of vitamin B.

How many types of vitamin B are there?

According to NHS, there are mainly 8 types of Vitamin B. The group of all types of Vitamin B is called as B-Complex.

vitamin b1 (thiamin)

vitamin b2 (riboflavin)

vitamin b3 (niacin)

vitamin b5 (pantothenic acid)

vitamin b6

vitamin b7 (biotin)

vitamin b9 (folate or folic acid)

vitamin b12

What diseases are caused by vitamin B deficiency?



According to Healthline, certain types of Vitamin B deficiency are more dangerous than others.

Symptoms of Vitamin B1 and Vitamin B2 deficiency in the body

According to the health information website, both these vitamin B deficiencies affect the nervous system, skin, eyes, etc. This can weaken these organs and cause cuts or blisters in the mouth.



Foods rich in Vitamin B1 and Vitamin B2:

Green vegetables like whole grains, fish, nuts and seeds, eggs, broccoli and spinach, low-fat milk etc.

Symptoms of Vitamin B3 Deficiency:

Vomiting, fatigue, confusion, constipation and diarrhoea, bright red colour of the tongue, rough skin and its red and brown colour, poor digestion, nausea, stomach cramps, etc.

Foods rich in Vitamin B3:

Peanut sos, meat, fish etc.

Diseases caused by Vitamin B9 deficiency in the body:

Fatigue, lack of focus, irritability, fast heartbeat or nervousness, breathlessness, megaloblastic anaemia, changes in skin-hair-nail color, etc.

Foods rich in Vitamin B9:

Green leafy vegetables like sarson and spinach, oranges, peanuts, rajma, peas etc.

Symptoms of Vitamin B6 deficiency in the body

Depression, confusion, nausea, anaemia, frequent infections, skin rashes or dermatitis, etc.

Foods rich in Vitamin B6:

Potatoes and starchy vegetables, citrus and other fruits, fish, etc.

Diseases caused by Vitamin B12 deficiency in the body

Fatigue, weakness, constipation, loss of appetite, sudden weight loss, numbness in hands and feet, weak memory, swelling in mouth and tongue etc.

Foods rich in Vitamin B12:

Eggs, plant milk, milk, cheese, fish, chicken etc.