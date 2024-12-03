It is a seasonal vegetable, which is available for mostly three months. It is cheap and hence sold in record amounts.

The winter season has come and Indian markets are filled with different kinds of green vegetables. During the season, people mostly buy green vegetables. One such veggie available in the market these days is 'saag'. It is a seasonal vegetable, which is available for mostly three months. It includes spinach, fenugreek, Bathua (pigweed) and others. Such vegetables are cheap and hence sold in record amounts.

Health experts everyone should eat green vegetables. Greens should be eaten in breakfast or lunch. Greens contain protein, which takes time to digest. Every green has its own different elements. If greens are consumed in the right quantity, it is very beneficial for your health. Spinach is also a green leafy vegetable. It is beneficial for overall health including skin, hair, and bones. It improves blood glucose levels. If women consume spinach daily then there will be no iron deficiency in their body.

Moreover, Bathua (pigweed) is considered beneficial for eye health. This vegetable contains vitamin A which helps in improving eyesight. Apart from this, it contains some flavonoids and carotenoids which are powerful antioxidants and help in increasing the immunity of the body. It also contains zinc which gives you the power to fight infectious diseases.

