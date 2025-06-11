There are commonly four blood groups -- A, B, AB, and O -- determined by the presence or absence of antigens A and B on red blood cells. But do you know there's a rare blood group, known as 'golden blood'?

There are commonly four blood groups -- A, B, AB, and O -- determined by the presence or absence of antigens A and B on red blood cells. But do you know there's a rare blood group, known as 'golden blood'? Also known as Rh-null blood, it is so rare that less than 50 people worldwide are estimated to have it.

Due to its scarcity and uniqueness, the Rh-null blood has earned recognition as 'golden blood'. It lacks Rh antigens in the red blood cells (RBCs). Without further wait, let's dive into details.

Origin of golden blood

The origin of Rh-null blood or golden blood can be traced back to an individual whose blood consisted rare antigens, different from those possessing well-known blood group types including O positive, O negative, A positive, A negative, B positive, B negative, AB positive and AB negative.

In 1961, the first confirmed case of golden blood was reported when an Aboriginal Australian woman underwent an examination which revealed she lacked A, B, or Rh antigens. The case in India was reported on July 14, 2022, when a 65-year-old Gujarati man suffered through a heart attack.

Significance of golden blood

Despite being rare and unique, golden blood has a massive significance in the medical field. Let's get to know more about its significance.

1. Life-saver: Golden blood is a universal donor, meaning that it can be transfused with any blood group types without worrying about compatibility issues. A drawback is that people with Rh-null blood type can receive blood from donors of the same type, making it highly rare and expensive.

2. Relevant in research: Golden blood contains properties which have been proved significant in developing immunoglobulin-based medicines.

3. Can be used as a substitute: Although a Rh-null person does not have more protein, it can be safely used as a substitute in critical circumstances.